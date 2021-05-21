Solid State Lighting System Market Segmentation by Types (Product Category), Applications, Growth Rate, Market Size, Business Overview with Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2025

The research report on Solid State Lighting System focusses on Vital dynamics of Solid State Lighting System Market. The prospective of the Solid State Lighting System Industry has been explored along with the major challenges faced by the market. The current Solid State Lighting System Market scenarios and future prospects of the industry has also been considered in the Market report.

About Solid State Lighting System:

Solid-state lighting (SSL) are the type of lighting which features semiconductor light-emitting diodes (LEDs), polymer light-emitting diodes (PLED) or organic light-emitting diodes (OLED), as sources of lighting instead of plasma i.e. used in arc lamps such as fluorescent lamps, electrical filaments, , or gas. Solid state lighting system has the potential to reduce lighting energy consumption globally, as they are ten times more efficient than incandescent lighting and twice as efficient as fluorescent lighting. Some other features which attract consumers for adoption of solid state lighting systems include low power consumption, ability to withstand strong vibrations, no mercury content, no or minimum UV and IR radiation, ultra-long source life and digital controllability. Increasing application of solid state lighting systems in automobiles is a factor that is expected to drive the growth in the coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: GE Lighting,Philips,Osram Licht,Seoul Semiconductor,Cree, Inc.,Intematix Corporation,Aixtron,Nichia Corporation,Bridgelux Inc,Acuity Brands,Energy Focus Inc.,LED Engin, Inc.,Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.,TCP International.

Solid State Lighting System Market Breakdown by Types:

LEDs

OLEDs

Others

Solid State Lighting System Market Breakdown by Applications:

General Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solid State Lighting System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

In the end, Solid State Lighting System market traders and distributors analysis is given along with contact details. New investment feasibility analysis is included in the report.