Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors Market 2019 to Expand at a CAGR of 10.94% by 2023: Complete Market Analysis by Growth Opportunities, Demand, Production

“Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report 2019-2023” helps the consumer to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market-determined results deriving feasibility survey for consumer needs. Global Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real-time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring consumer needs with a complete understanding of market capacities in the real-time scenario.

Top-Listed Players in Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Research Report 2019-2023:

API Technologies Corp., Vectron International, AVX Corporation, Boston Piezo-Optics Inc., Ceramtec, CTS Corporation, Epcos AG, Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Raltron Electronics Corporation, WIKA Systems Schweiz AG

Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors market reports provide a comprehensive overview of the worldwide market size and share. Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors market data reports also provide a 5-year historical, forecast for the sector, and include data on social-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to the success of the organization.

Overview of Surface Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Report:

The global surface acoustic wave sensors market was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 3.92 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.94%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2023). The scope of the surface acoustic wave sensors market has been segmented based on end-user industry and region. The end-user industry are limited to automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare and industrial. The regional landscape of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Wireless and Passive Nature of Sensors are the Driving Factors of the Market

The characteristic of wireless and passive nature of surface acoustic wave (SAW) sensors is the major driving force of the increased applications. These properties implies that no power needs to be separately applied to the sensor, as it gets energy from interrogating radio frequency (RF) pulse to excite the surface acoustic wave (SAW) and transmits its response. This wireless nature provides them the ability to measure parameters, such as torque, pressure, and temperature on rotating components with simplicity. At the same time, surface acoustic wave sensors are well protected from electromagnetic interference that often occurs in the vicinity of industrial equipment, such as motors and high-voltage lines. Therefore, being wireless and passive sensors, surface acoustic wave sensors is safer and more reliable and are suitable for power equipment’s. Hence, such technical simplicity and ease of application helps the market to grow, thus surface acoustic wave sensors are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Pressure Sensing Types is Fastest Adopting Technology across Industries

SAW pressure devices being passive (no power requirement), opens a huge potential to be used in smallest of enclosures and remote sensing abilities to give them edge over other sensing devices. These are now extensively being used in automotive industry to gauge the tyre pressures and give information to the driver in the cabin. Also, owing to their compact size they can be introduced into human bodies to monitor the changes in the pressure of targeted areas for the lifetime of the devices. This enables for timely medication and longevity of life. SAW sensors are rugged, small in size, inexpensive to produce, stable and many applications across end-user industries makes it the fastest adopting sensing technology during the forecast period.

Automobile Industry has a Fastest Growth Rate amongst Others

Automotive & transportation is one of the fastest growing markets for SAW sensors. Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, global passenger was estimated to be 72.10 million units in 2016 and the demand is expected to continue during the forecast period. In addition, the automobile industry, globally, is flourishing and it is expected that the total number of vehicles in the world could double to 2.5 billion by 2050.

Automobile segment is anticipated to show growth owing to increasing application, such as torque measurement, tyre pressure monitoring, and emission control. The surface acoustic wave sensors are have found numerous and versatile applications in industry, the most important applications of SAW sensors are identification of moving object and parts, wireless measuring of temperature and pressure of car and truck tires, wireless monitoring of subway net and railway vehicles. These systems also work in harsh environments and at high temperatures. The salient features of SAW sensors are the possibility to operate in harsh environments and at high temperatures, small size and weight, wireless access, power-supply-less operation, inexpensiveness, high reliability, environmentally friendly construction, and low cost volume manufacturing using established processes makes it a favorable choice in automotive industry during the forecast period.

North America Occupies the Second Major Market Share among the Other Regions

U.S. is the major market for SAW sensors market in the region, followed by Canada. The North American market is expected to grow on the basis of increasing usage in various applications and owing to safety related mandate for automobile industry. The increase in technological development, has gathered many North American industries to take advantage of these sensors. The surge in demand is seen owing to the increasing use of these sensors in applications such as such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare, industrial sector, and consumer electronics. North America is one of the most technologically advanced application markets for surface acoustic wave sensors due to the presence of prominent system suppliers, large semiconductor companies, and sensor manufacturers. The size of the region, the affluence of its consumers, and the competitiveness of medical equipment manufacturers (OEMs) make it a quality market for surface acoustic wave sensor manufacturers.

