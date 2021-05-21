Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market Report | History and Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 with table and figures in it.

Testing as a service (TEaaS) is an on-demand cloud-based service to manage end-to-end software test environments. Test environments are created during the software testing process to enable software testers to use testing tools and executive testing processes successfully and to develop high-quality software products and applications. Firms are using cloud-based solutions for test environment management over on-premise software solutions. Cloud-based TEM solutions are cost-effective, flexible, and scalable software testing solutions. IT provides flexibility in terms of usage of TEaaS, for software testers to perform software testing on newly built software products and applications.

This report studies the Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

One of the latest trends in this market is the implementation of on-demand testing services in the software testing process to manage end-to-end software testing life cycle (STLC) with low-cost IT solutions. On-demand test labs are cost-effective solutions where the software testers pay for test labs on the basis of usage of test environment lab services. On-demand test labs are ideal for software testing teams to perform the software testing collaboratively in a multi-platform environment to develop high-quality software. For instance, the Google Cloud Test Lab offers a test environment for application developers to manage end-to-end application development processes.

The Americas dominated the TEaaS market in 2017. Much of this region’s growth comes from the rising demand for cloud testing and automated software quality software as a service (SaaS) among organizations. Factors such as growing requirement to manage the complex sourcing environments for application development projects will boost the implementation of TEaaS solutions in the region over the next four years.

In 2018, the global Test-Environment-as-a-Service market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Test-Environment-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Test-Environment-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

CSC

HCL

IBM

Infosys

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based Test Environment Management Solutions

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Offerings

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Test-Environment-as-a-Service report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Test-Environment-as-a-Service Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Test-Environment-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Test-Environment-as-a-Service development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Test-Environment-as-a-Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

