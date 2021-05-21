Transformer Oil 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Market Share and Segmentation, Forecast to 2022

Transformer oil also known as dielectric insulating oil. It is obtained by subsequent treatment of crude oil or by fractional distillation. Basically, transformer oil is used as a coolant and as electric insulation in electric transformers. Additionally, it aids to preserve the core and winding, fully immersed inside oil and also prevents direct contact of atmospheric oxygen with cellulose made paper insulation of windings, which is susceptible to oxidation. According to MRFR analysis, the global Transformer oil market was valued at USD 2,100 million in 2015 and is expected to be valued at USD 3641.1 million by the end of 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 8.29 %. Based on type, global transformer oil market is segmented as naphthenic oil, paraffinic oil, bio based oil, and silicone oil. The global transformer oil market is dominated by mineral oil forms namely, naphthenic and paraffinic, which accounts for 90.0% of the overall market. Owing to easy availability of naphthenic oil, it is estimated to retain its dominance through the forecast period. However, prominent trends in the market such as increasing environmental concerns and increasing stringent regulations regarding fire safety are anticipated to boost market demand for bio based and silicone oil over the forecast period. Transformer oil is a dielectric oil used as coolant in various types of transformers. The global transformer oil market is segmented on the basis of application as large transformers (>200 MVA), small transformers (<200 MVA), and utility & others (high voltage switches). On basis of application, large transformer accounted for largest market share in 2015, it is anticipated to be the dominating application segment throughout the forecast period. Thus, the increasing transition from non-renewable to renewable energy sources is estimated to boost demand for large transformers over the forecast period. Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1171990-global-transformer-oil-market-trends-forecast-2016-2022

Key Players

The Key Players in Transformer Oil Market are Nynas AB, Ergon Inc, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P, APAR Industries Limited, Petro China, Sinopec Group, Hydrodec Group Plc, Cargill Inc, Engen Petroleum Limited, Valvoline International, Inc, San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc., Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited and others.

Objectives of Global Transformer Oil Market

https://marketersmedia.com/transformer-oil-2019-global-key-players-analysis-market-share-and-segmentation-forecast-to-2022/475989

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global transformer oil market.

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to – Regional markets and their countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on by type, by application and by region for global transformer oil market.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To provide Economical factors that influences the global transformer oil market.

Key Findings

• Transformer oil Market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 8.29% from year 2016 to year 2022.

• Asia-Pacific accounts for 40% market share in 2014 and is expected to be dominating the market of Transformer oil throughout the forecast period.

• By type, Naphthenic oil accounts for the largest market share of 55% in the global market, followed by Paraffinic.

• By Application, large transformer accounts for the largest market share of 49.00% in the global market, followed by small transformer.

Regional and Country Analysis of Transformer Oil Market

The global Transformer oil market is expected to reach USD 3641.1 million by the end of forecasted period i.e. 2022. Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market share followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region offers huge growth potential for Transformer oil market and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 9.28% to reach USD 879.3 million by 2022 owing to the presence of large number of producers, cheap labor cost and growing exports.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1171990-global-transformer-oil-market-trends-forecast-2016-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Transformer Oil Market, By Type

6 Transformer Oil Market, By Application

7 Transformer Oil Market, By Region

……….

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Nynas AB

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Product/Business Segment Overview

9.1.4 Key Development

9.2 Ergon Inc

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Product Development

9.2.4 Key Development

9.3 Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.,

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Key Developments

9.4 APAR Industries Limited

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Product/ Business Segment

9.4.4 Key Development

9.5 Petro China

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Financials

9.5.3 Product/ Business Segment

9.6 Sinopec Group

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Financials

9.6.3 Product/ Business Segment

9.7 Hydrodec Group Plc

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Financials

9.7.3 Key developments

9.8 Cargill Inc

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Financial Overview

9.8.3 Key Developments

9.9 Engen Petroleum Limited

9.9.1 Overview

9.9.2 Financial Overview

9.9.3 Product/ Business Segment

9.9.4 Key developments

9.10 Valvoline International, Inc.

9.10.1 Overview

9.10.2 Financial Overview

9.10.3 Product/ Business Segment

9.10.4 Key Development

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com