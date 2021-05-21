Veterinary Arthroscopy Devices Market – Global Industry Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2026

This detailed study on ‘Veterinary Arthroscopy Devices market’, by Persistence Market Research, features an exhaustive study covering influential trends shaping the global market growth. The report also presents significant details concerning market size, market share, and profit estimations to offer a panoramic view of the global market space. Moreover, this report enunciates on an accurate competitive analysis emphasizing growth strategies devised by key players in the Veterinary Arthroscopy Devices Market.

With recent advancements in instrumentation and techniques, arthroscopy is rapidly gaining acceptance in joint surgery of animals. Arthroscopy is the standard method of performing most joint surgeries in people as well as in animals. In the past few years, arthroscopy in small animals has identified as a rapid growth. The advantage over traditional arthrotomy includes improved access to joint structure, magnification of lesions, therapeutic flushing and faster recovery of veterinary patients. In the past few years, arthroscopy in small animals has identified as a rapid growth.

Arthroscopic surgeries offer several benefits over open surgeries as these surgeries tends to give less postoperative pain and these results in faster recovery. Arthroscopy offers supreme visualization of the joints, permits for prior intervention and diagnosis, and can be used as an instrument for treatment and diagnosis. The area of non-invasive orthopedic surgeries is ever-expanding and many new techniques and equipment are used for man and animals. Also, pet owners are gradually keen to ensure that the treatment and surgery for their animals is accomplished using advanced technological equipments. Arthroscopy is promptly gaining acceptance among veterinary surgeons for both diagnosis and surgery in animals especially in dogs suffered from joint pain, chronic lameness, joint instability, swelling etc. Today, most of the pet owners are caring and dedicated to their pets and expect these pets to live longer. In the past 3 decades veterinary practice has seen some major changes as the number of surgeries performed on pets has been steadily increasing which is anticipated to boost the demand of the veterinary arthroscopy devices.

Rapid advancements of minimally invasive surgical procedures

Arthroscopic surgery is a comparatively new discipline in veterinary surgery. Arthroscopy has gained extensive acceptance due to a number of important factors. First and foremost is the rapid advancements of all minimally invasive surgical procedures in animal surgery. In humans and animals, minimally invasive procedures have gained acceptance because they are associated with less postoperative pain, less morbidity and fewer postoperative complications and more rapid recovery. The increasing incidence of this disease with age is demanding more effective veterinary arthroscopy devices in market. The awareness by the people regarding care for veterinary patients continues to grow. Pet owners are willing to pay for veterinary surgeries. Additionally, arthroscopic examination allows a more thorough examination of the joint being operated on and allows some treatments that previously were not possible. Arthroscopy has also allowed veterinary surgeons to identify new diseases (medial shoulder instability in dogs) and caused veterinarians to reevaluate other diseases about which they previously had an incomplete understanding (elbow dysplasia). Because arthroscopy is a new discipline, there is a lot to be learned, and veterinarians are still in the infancy of what this technology will allow them to achieve in the future. Proper

training is required to surgeons to perform arthroscopic surgeries in the small sized joints and to adapt a different way of surgical treatment. Also, good quality of equipment is required to clearly visualize the intra-articular structures for successful arthroscopic interventions.

Veterinary Arthroscopy Devices Market Assessment by Product Type

Factors Driving Veterinary Arthroscopy Devices

Global market for veterinary arthroscopy devices is majorly driven by increasing awareness of pet owners and willing that their pets live longer. Increasing demand of small animal arthroscopy which can lead to more rapid recovery, decreased complication rates, decreased surgery times and decreased hospitalization time is another factor driving demand for veterinary arthroscopy devices across the globe. Significant advantages of arthroscopy over arthrotomy includes increased precision with the use of specifically manufactured arthroscopic instruments, and reduced patient morbidity is another preliminary factor increasing penetration of these devices in matured markets. With the recent introduction of new and more complex techniques to treat canine and feline orthopedic disease, the advantages of arthroscopy have become increasingly more apparent and now arthroscopy is the method of choice for the diagnosis and treatment of most joint disorders which would increase the demand for arthroscopy devices in the global market.

Factors Restraining Veterinary Arthroscopy Devices

Arthroscopy is considered as expensive in terms of both the essential instrumentation, money and time involved in training, which possibly increased costs to the pet owners restricts the market growth in various regions. Also, arthroscopy is not a risk free procedure as it involves placing sharp metal objects into the joint space, so it demands high level of surgical expertise due to this, arthroscopy has been slow to gain popularity in veterinary medicine.

Increase in demand for arthroscopes

Major portion of the market has been covered by arthroscopes and hand instruments includes knives, scissors etc. Shaver system, radiofrequency tissue ablators, electrocautry and others that includes irrigation system, engress system, rongeurs, shaver system and many more will also face growth in the upcoming years due to increase in the demand of surgeries among veterinary patients.