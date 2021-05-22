(2018 – 2023) Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Aerospace and Defense Telemetry market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market are –

Cobham Plc

L3 Communications Inc.

BAE System Plc

Honeywell International Inc

Zodiac Aerospace

Dassault Aviation SA

Leonardo S.p.A

Kongsberg Gruppen

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd

MTS Systems Corporation

AstroNova

Inc.

Telemetry is extremely vital for the Aerospace and Defense sector as it allows an uninterrupted network of communications with the systems, by which, the ground stations can access real time and accurate data. After the success of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in real combat situations in Iraq and Afghanistan, their popularity around the world grew significantly. Further, the demand for a wider spectrum for communication with them has also increased. The Telemetry Systems can give the UAVs uninterrupted and seamless long range wireless communications. This feature is one of the major factors driving the global telemetry market. Modern Warfare has grown tremendously and with the influx of smart weapons and systems in all applications, the need for efficient transmission of information has increased subsequently, contributing to the growth of the telematics market.

Geographical Analysis

North America is the biggest spender on space research and has the highest number of operational satellites. It is also the market leader in the telemetric market with more than 42% share in 2017. But, falling defense expenditure will put pressure on its market share during the forecast period. The share will be captured by the Asia Pacific region with India, China, and Japan leading the growth over the next 5 years. India has been making great advances in the field and is likely to be a major player of the future.

The Gulfstream G550 business plane with Airborne Early Warning (AEW), air vehicle adjustments is to be acquainted with US Navy (USN) administration as a Telemetry Range Support Aircraft (TRSA) operating on the Point Mugu sea range off the California coast on 1st April, 2016.

NASA hopes to achieve telemetry data rates in excess of 1 GB/s in the near future, with set goals to achieve data rate of 200Mb/s by 2022 and 20 GB/s by 2030. NASA has developed a Reconfigurable Wideband Ground Receiver (RWGR) that outperforms the existing DSN receiver. It is a variable-data-rate, re-programmable, software-defined radio, using an intermediate frequency (IF) sampling receiver that operates at a fixed sampling rate of 1.28 GHz with a 500 MHz instantaneous receiver bandwidth. The present receiver samples at 160 MHz rate and has bandwidth of 72MHz only.

