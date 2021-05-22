(2018 – 2023) Global Agricultural Harvesting Machinery Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Agricultural Harvesting Machinery Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Agricultural Harvesting Machinery market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Agricultural Harvesting Machinery market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Agricultural Harvesting Machinery Market are –

Deere & Company (John Deere)

CNH Industrial

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS

Mahindra Tractor

Krone North America Inc.

Kuhn Group

Yanmar Company Limited

Kubota Corporation

The global agricultural harvesting market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. Europe is expected to cover a major market demand during the forecast period, owing to its increasing orders for agricultural machinery within domestic, as well as international markets.

Harvesting Equipment is expected to See Faster Growth in Europe

The European agricultural machinery industry is one of the developed markets in the world, driven primarily by the presence of a large number of global players, like John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO Corporation, etc., in the region. Spain and UK have been consistently seeing growth in the agricultural machinery market since 2015, and anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The European agricultural machinery industry is likely to see growth in the sales of various types of machinery during the forecast period. Among the types of agricultural-machinery harvesting equipment is likely to see more demand, owing to the development of forage crops in the region.

Increasing Precision Farming

Technological innovation and precision farming are some of the areas that can be exploited for future opportunities. Besides a huge scope of development, the major constraints the sector faces are low commodity prices and expensive machinery, resulting in less affordability of machinery from farmers. These factors affect the growth of the agriculture sector, thus affecting the growth of the planting and fertilizing machinery market.

