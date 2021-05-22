(2018 – 2023) Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Aircraft Lightning Protection market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Aircraft Lightning Protection market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Aircraft Lightning Protection Market are –

Astroseal Products Manufacturing Corp.

Dexmet Corporation

Dayton-Granger Inc.

A.P.C.M. LLC

Gill Corporation

Microsemi

Technical Fibre Products Ltd

Henkel Corporation

Conductive Composites

LORD Corporation

Hydra-Electric Company

AEF Solutions

Lightning usually strikes the engine cowlings, wingtips, nose, and the tip of the vertical tail. However, the shape of these parts are such that the electric field is concentrated with high density and will cause a significant damage when the current enters or leaves the aircraft. So to avoid such situations generally, as preventive measures aircraft have a lightning protection that absorbs the electric field without damaging the fuselage of the aircraft.

To avoid the electric field concentration, a continuous conductive path of low resistance is provided over the entire aircraft exterior, with extra protection in zones where the probability of a lightning strike is high. This conductive path is created by placing a metal (in outer skin composite) in contact with metal bonding strips or that connect the conductive surface to the metallic ground plan (engine or metal conduit in the fuselage).

Due to increasing procurement of commercial and military aircraft, for meeting the need of increasing air passenger traffic and national security respectively, the demand for advanced lighting protection in aircraft is increasing in the past few years and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

With the development of technology, new and advanced lightning protection system are being developed. Recently, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) has conducted successful lightning tests on the second full-scale MQ-9B, remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) at its facility in the United States. This test was conducted jointly by engineers from GA-ASI and NTS Pittsfield, which is a US-based engineering consultant that emphases on the development of advanced lightning protection systems. The test confirmed the interaction between the cabling configuration, integrated equipment and airframe structure, which demonstrated the effectiveness of the lightning protection design for the aircraft. From such test, development of new lightning protection system that provides better protection to the aircraft will create an impact on the market during the forecast period.

The North American region is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing aircraft procurement in the United States, Canada, and other countries, for the increasing air passenger traffic. Also, the extreme weather conditions in the region are expected to create demand for aircraft lightning systems during the forecast period.

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market

