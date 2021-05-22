(2018 – 2023) Global Application Performance Management Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Application Performance Management Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 11.84% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Application Performance Management market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Application Performance Management market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Application Performance Management Market are –

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Compuware (Dynatrace)

CA Technologies

IBM (International Business Machine)

AppDynamics

Microsoft Corporation

Dell

Riverbed Technology

Splunk Inc.

New Relic

ManageEngine

BMC Software

Fujitsu Ltd

Mulesoft

The application performance management (APM) market is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.84%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The expanding applications as products or businesses role have created a great opportunity for the global market, where these systems can provide business intelligence information apart from the performance analytics. For instance, the peak load information related to a service or region can help determine the product acceptance and future decision making to the employers. The scope of the study is segmented by solution type, deployment type, and end-user.

Emergence of Real-time Monitoring Enabling Analytics and Predictive Maintenance is the Major Driver for the Market

The APM systems enabling performance enhancements by analyzing peak time performance, architectural, and networking issues are expanding into business front analytics, accelerating the market growth. The current systems are able to analyze user groups and consumer journey through interface and its translation into business. These systems also analyze “Exit Points” to determine consumer experience and business conversion. Further, such capabilities have helped their incorporation into business environments, as it reduces time and resources consumed in performing corrective measures. Thus, real time monitoring and predictive maintenance is necessary for a company driving the market.

Software Segment Holds a Significant Market Share in the Market

The direct software solutions are appealing to large organizations, which have the capabilities of hosting these systems on their own at large-scale. This demand is driven by enhanced security and control over data. Furthermore, the APM systems directly sold as software solutions can be tailored specifically to the client needs, with close integration of the application to be managed. This not only allows analytics improvement and management, however, provides higher capabilities, due to complete access to parameters. In addition, the improving capabilities of hybrid clouds are facilitating the incorporation of APM systems into enterprises, further, resulting in the on-premise deployment of software solutions with extension to public clouds.

The software solutions in APM systems are quickly shifting towards unified models, which have the capability of simultaneous analysis of performance, business and user experience as seen in the graph below. This shift of trend is driven by the fact that the separate segments are closely related and heavily dependent. For instance, the performance of applications affects user experience, while the business analysis might help to determine peak times or “Exit Points.” The holistic approach towards application performance management systems has increased the functionalities manifold and, thereby, providing a major boost to the global market.

North America is expected to hold Major Market Share in the Market

In North America, consumers are increasingly preferring online platform for varied services, even in conventional markets, due to which companies are focusing on improving their application service. For instance, Nordstrom Inc. incorporated APM solution in its online retail platform after witnessing a 30% jump in online sales and 25% of customers shopping online. Therefore, accelerating the competitive intensity in the country, with companies pushing to provide lower response time and better user experience, along with achieving low costs and optimized application performance. Such factors greatly benefit the North American market.

The increasing number of applications, along with the easy availability of SaaS solutions on monthly rental basis, is greatly helping the incorporation of these systems and increasing the consumer awareness in the market. Furthermore, due to the early adoption of technology, the region is witnessing increased advanced systems and integrated solutions demand. In addition, the higher technological awareness is resulting in diverse consumer base for applications in terms of platforms and devices, which leads to a demand for more complex performance management solutions.

