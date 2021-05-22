(2018 – 2023) Global Automotive AHSS Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Automotive AHSS Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Automotive AHSS market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Automotive AHSS market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Automotive AHSS Market are –

Arcelor Mittal SA

ThyssenKrupp AG

POSCO

Tata Steel Limited

SSAB AB

United Steel Corporation

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd.

The global automotive AHSS market is poised to record a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The automotive AHSS market is witnessing a positive trend, as auto manufacturers are focusing more on improving safety and fuel economy, while reducing the costs of manufacturing.

The use of AHSS also brings down manufacturing costs without compromising on the strength of the vehicle, making it the commonly used material in the automotive industry currently. The necessity of the automakers to balance performance, safety, fuel efficiency, affordability, and at the same time, reducing emissions to meet the requirements of stringent regulations, worldwide, are the factors that are expected to drive the automotive AHSS market.

Fuel Efficiency has emerged as the primary factor for the growth in demand for AHSS

The automakers are focusing on reducing the overall weight of the automobiles, and at the same time increase the strength of the automobile to improve crashworthiness. The major factor that is driving automakers toward adopting AHSS is that the existing infrastructure can be utilized for producing lightweight vehicles without the need for switching to other materials, which is expected to increase the cost and time.

Automotive production using AHSS leads to lower life cycle emissions

AHSS offers an opportunity for the automotive industry to reduce vehicular emissions when the entire product life cycle is considered. Life cycle assessment of vehicular emission takes into account the total emissions from the stage procuring the raw materials to the vehicle end-of-life. When life cycle assessment of emissions is carried out, the use of Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) for automotive manufacturing will have the lowest emission rate compared to the emissions generated by the existing ways of production.

Dual-phase steel is the most widely used variety of AHSS by the automotive industry, as it has an excellent strength-ductility balance, which enables it to endure a high amount of strain energy, hence, it is the most preferred material to build the outer body of an automobile.

