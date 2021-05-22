(2018 – 2023) Global Automotive Air Filter Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Automotive Air Filter Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.43% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Automotive Air Filter market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Automotive Air Filter market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Automotive Air Filter Market are –

ACDelco Corporation

Affinia Group

Alco

Ashley Filters

Cummins

Denso

Donaldson Filtration Solutions

Mahle

Mann + Hummel Group

Sogefi Group

Spectrum Filtration

Ahlstrom Corporation

The global automotive air filter market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The intake and cabin air filters are vital components of a vehicle. The intake air filter aids in efficient working of the automobile’s engine. Poor performance of the air filters can result in inefficient functioning, and lead to more emissions. In the present day scenario, where the emissions scandal of Volkswagen has forced the environmental regulation agencies to tighten the regulations, increased emissions due to inefficient air filters can cause a setback to the automakers. The cabin air filter plays an equally important role in the automobiles. It prevents harmful pollutants from entering the passenger cabin, and its performance has a direct impact on the passenger satisfaction and experience.

Off-highway Vehicles to Fuel the Market

Off-highway vehicles are forecast to register the fastest growth in the global automotive air filter market, as the increasing sale of cab tractors would create a new market for cabin filters, especially in the emerging markets, where the sales of cab tractors are extremely low. The increasing sale of air-conditioned commercial vehicles in markets, such as India and Africa, is expected to further boost the global automotive air filter market.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Growth

The Asia-Pacific region, despite sluggish growth in the Chinese market, (the largest automobile market, globally), is expected to lead the growth in the global automotive air filter market. The European and North American markets are also anticipated to see high levels of growth during the forecast period 2018-2023, backed by sales growth. The Latin American market is expected to witness slower growth rates, due to poor automobile sales, consequent to the economic crisis in the region. However, the automotive market in the region is anticipated to bounce back post 2020.

