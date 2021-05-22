(2018 – 2023) Global Automotive Lighting Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Automotive Lighting Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.23% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Automotive Lighting market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Automotive Lighting market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Automotive Lighting Market are –

Stanley Electric Co.

Ltd

Valeo Group

Hyundai Mobis

Philips

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Magnetic Marelli S.p.A

AGM Automotive LLC

Ichikoh Industries

Ltd.

Lumax Industries Ltd.

Jiangsu Tongming Auto Lamp Co.

Ltd.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883331

The global automotive lighting market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), with a market size of USD 37.84 billion by 2023.

Evolving Lighting Technologies in Automotive Industry

LEDS and laser are most trending automotive lighting technologies, and gradually experiencing increase in the adoption rate majorly in the luxury and premium type segmented vehicles. Among the aforementioned lighting technology, LEDS have already started penetrating into medium class cars. Exterior lighting being an essential part for every automobiles, has significantly covered a major of the lighting market.

There have been growing concerns for vehicular safety around the world. Exterior lighting forms an important part of vehicular safety. Many countries have come out with stringent lighting regulations that require a specific brightness or temperature of the headlamps. This is driving the automotive lighting market. Automobiles in developed economies have already come up with a higher standard of lighting but in order to save on costs, they often do not meet the regulations. This will cause the developing markets to rise at higher rates.

Asia-Pacific Covering Major Share in the Market

Car manufacturers known for their more flamboyant interiors have been gaining popularity, especially in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific. In some of the Asia-Pacific countries, the prices of automobiles are relatively high and customers expect a high quality of interiors and exteriors at that price point, so manufacturers have to invest in upgrading them specifically for the price conscious Asia-Pacific region.

Increasing Passenger Car Sales to Boost the Market

Passenger cars sales have been increasing across the globe. In 2016, global passenger car sales accounted for 69,464,432 units. China has the largest share for passenger vehicles, followed by the United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea and India. China alone contributed to 26.99% of the global sales. This improvement in sales in expected to encourage automakers to ramp up the production activities, driving the market for automotive lighting over the forecast period.

Major Players: KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. LTD, STANLEY ELECTRIC CO. LTD, VALEO GROUP, MAGNETIC MARELLI S.P.A amongst others.

Have any Query Related Automotive Lighting market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883331

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Automotive Lighting product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Automotive Lighting region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Automotive Lighting growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Automotive Lighting market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Automotive Lighting market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Automotive Lighting market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Automotive Lighting suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Automotive Lighting product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Automotive Lighting market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Automotive Lighting market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Automotive Lighting Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Automotive Lighting market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Automotive Lighting market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Automotive Lighting Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12883331

Automotive Lighting Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Automotive Lighting market, scope of report and include research phases

Automotive Lighting market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Automotive Lighting market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Automotive Lighting Market, Automotive Lighting Europe Market, Automotive Lighting APAC Market, Automotive Lighting Market By Application, Automotive Lighting Market By Rising Trends, Automotive Lighting Market Development, Automotive Lighting Market Forecast, Automotive Lighting Market Future, Automotive Lighting Market Growth, Automotive Lighting Market In Key Countries, Automotive Lighting Market Latest Report, Automotive Lighting Market Swot Analysis, Automotive Lighting Market Top Manufacturers, Automotive Lighting Sales Market, Automotive Lighting United States Market, Automotive Lighting Market share, Automotive Lighting Market Size, Automotive Lighting market Trends, Automotive Lighting Market 2018, Automotive Lighting market 2019