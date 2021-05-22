(2018 – 2023) Global Autonomous Truck Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Autonomous Truck Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Autonomous Truck market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Autonomous Truck market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Autonomous Truck Market are –

Volvo GroupDaimler AGGoogle IncPACCARUber Technologies Inc.

DAFScaniaWABCOTesla Inc.



Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887696

The global autonomous truck market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2023, owing to the growing penetration of advanced technology in commercial vehicles.

Increasing Demand for Safety is Driving the Autonomous Truck Market Growth

Occurrence of occupant and pedestrian fatalities while driving a truck has been a major concern for the automakers and governments across the globe. Human error has been a major reason for about 90% of the total truck accidents during 2014-2017, and thus, preventing human errors while driving has been the prime focus of the automakers. Therefore, the deployment of ADAS features like lane warning system and autonomous emergency braking has been gradually increasing in the trucks to reduce the possibilities of accidents due to human errors. Europe Commission became the first to launch a rule under its general safety regulations 661/2009/EC in 2009, which mandated the above mentioned two ADAS features in all new commercial vehicles with effect from 1 November 2015. Following the footprints of European automotive industry, the other regions such as North America and Asia have also adopted the same significantly resulting in the growth of semi-autonomous trucks across the global market.

Growing Programs to Promote Self-Driving or Fully Autonomous Trucks

Though fully autonomous trucks are still under testing trials, a few commercial launches of self-driving trucks are anticipated by 2019, owing to the implementation of truck platooning method. Europe is expected to grow at a faster pace in autonomous trucks market, due to the increasing support from the EU government toward fuel efficient vehicles. For instance, recently in 2017, UK government showed green light for the adoption of autonomous trucks that drive in platooning system and is planning to invest USD 9.45 million for trials on UK motorways. Apart from Europe, regions like North America, Japan, Singapore, and other Asian countries are undergoing autonomous truck test trails. The positive and beneficial results of on-going autonomous truck trails are likely to boost the growth of full autonomous trucks market during 2020-2025.

Have any Query Related Autonomous Truck market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887696

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Autonomous Truck product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Autonomous Truck region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Autonomous Truck growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Autonomous Truck market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Autonomous Truck market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Autonomous Truck market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Autonomous Truck suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Autonomous Truck product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Autonomous Truck market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Autonomous Truck market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Autonomous Truck Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Autonomous Truck market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Autonomous Truck market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Autonomous Truck Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887696

Autonomous Truck Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Autonomous Truck market, scope of report and include research phases

Autonomous Truck market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Autonomous Truck market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Autonomous Truck Market, Autonomous Truck Europe Market, Autonomous Truck APAC Market, Autonomous Truck Market By Application, Autonomous Truck Market By Rising Trends, Autonomous Truck Market Development, Autonomous Truck Market Forecast, Autonomous Truck Market Future, Autonomous Truck Market Growth, Autonomous Truck Market In Key Countries, Autonomous Truck Market Latest Report, Autonomous Truck Market Swot Analysis, Autonomous Truck Market Top Manufacturers, Autonomous Truck Sales Market, Autonomous Truck United States Market, Autonomous Truck Market share, Autonomous Truck Market Size, Autonomous Truck market Trends, Autonomous Truck Market 2018, Autonomous Truck market 2019