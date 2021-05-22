(2018 – 2023) Global Axial Compressor Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Axial Compressor Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Axial Compressor market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Axial Compressor market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Axial Compressor Market are –

Dresser-Rand Group Inc.

Seimens AG

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd

MAN SE

Howden Compressors Ltd

General Electric Co

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Elliott Group Ltd.

Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co.

Ltd

The global axial compressor market is dependent on various industry such as refinery, air separation, liquefied natural gas, and others. The demand for LNG is expected to grow at 4-5% annually between 2015 and 2030. According to OPEC, the global refinery capacity is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.96% between 2016 and 2022, led by Asia-Pacific with a CAGR of 1.7% during the same period. However, China’s steel production cut plans are expected to hinder the demand for air separation unit to a comparatively smaller extent. As a result, the global axial compressor market is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period.

Increasing LNG Trade – Increasing Demand for Axial Compressors

According to Shell LNG Outlook, the global demand for natural gas is expected to increase by 2%, annually, between 2015 and 2030, while demand for LNG is expected to grow at 4 to 5%, almost double. The United States and Australia are expected to lead the strong growth, while the demand is expected to be concentrated in Asia. Asia is expected to be the center of gravity of global LNG demand, importing more than 70% of the fuel until 2030. Europe is also expected to increase its LNG consumption to meet the growing gap in energy supply caused by a decline in its domestic production. Australia’s LNG supply is expected to be absorbed within Asia. While the US LNG exports are expected to be more diversified, supplying LNG to Europe, South, and Central America and Asia.

Increasing Refining Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Axial compressors are widely popular in the fluid catalytic cracking unit used in refineries. The share of Asia-Pacific in global refining capacity has increased from 26% in 2000 to 34% in 2016. National Oil Companies in the region have taken the lead in investing in and developing the oil & gas industry. Several new naphtha crackers are expected to come online by 2021-22 in China, India, Vietnam, and other countries. Sinopec is expected to lead the investment in the refineries & petrochemical industry and is expected to add 9 million metric ton/year of additional ethylene capacity in China. As a result, the growth of the refining industry in the region is expected to drive the demand for axial compressors in the fluid catalytic cracking unit.

Opposite Trends Expected in China and India

The steel industry is one of the largest customers of air separation units. The axial compressor is an integrated part of the air separation unit used in the industry. China, India, and Japan are the top three producers of steel. The steel industry in China and India is following opposite trends. China had cut its steel production by 50 million metric ton in 2017. The country is further planning to cut 150 million metric ton by the end of 2018. On the other hand, India is aiming to overtake Japan, in terms of steel production, by the end of 2018. The country plans to build a globally competitive steel industry in the country and achieve 300 million metric ton of steel, annually, by 2025-2030. As a result, the demand trend for air separation units is expected to follow the opposite trend in both countries, along with the axial compressors used in them.

