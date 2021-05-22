(2018 – 2023) Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market are –

Mckee Foods Corporation

Grupo Bimbo

S.A.B. de CV

Hostess Brand

LLC

Campbells Soup Company

General Mills

Inc.

Premier Foods Group Limited

Weight Watchers International

Inc.

Yildiz Holding AS

Dan Cake A/S

Yamazaki Baking Co.

Ltd

Britannia Industries Limited

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885604

The global cakes, pastries, and sweet pies market was valued at USD 111.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3%, during 2018-2023. The global volume consumption of cakes, pastries & sweet pies were 14607 million Kg with Europe accounting for major volume. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market driven by changing lifestyle and increased consumer taste for premium baked goods. Consumer interest for healthy eating is the primary restraint for the market. Competition from other baked goods, such as breakfast cereals, expanding food service sandwich chain are affecting the market growth.

Free-from, Natural and Organic: The Key Trend

High fat and gluten content restrains consumers to buy. As consumers shift towards low fat, gluten free, multigrain or wholegrain, high fiber, additives free products, the demand for free-from cakes and pastries have increased. The use of natural ingredients and focus on low-fat, freshness in cake products has managed to increase the consumption and mitigate concern over its shelf life storage. There is an increased demand for clean label baked products globally owing to adverse health effect of artificial ingredients. Consumers are looking for natural and organic ingredients in cakes and pastries. The global organic food market is expected to register a 14% CAGR during 2016 to 2021. The demand for organic cake, pastries, and sweet pies has increased significantly in Europe mainly in France and Germany. Organic is the primary claim, which has seen in every one out of ten baked products launched in France. However, Organic is not only the standalone label claim as consumers seek free-from or high fiber in addition to it. In 2017, about 29% of organic bread and sweet baked products launched with wholegrain claim while 20% with the gluten-free claim. Organic and healthier ingredients are attracting sales of cake, pastries, and sweet pies mostly in the developed region.

Asia-Pacific Driving Sales

Cakes, pastries, and sweet pie are not mature in Europe and North America. Also, the home baking trend, which is predominant in developed countries has not primarily followed in Asia. Majority of consumers buy cakes, pastries, and sweet pie from retailers or food service restaurants. Increased prevalence of western lifestyle and rising income has triggered the baked good sale in the region. China is expected to be the largest market for cakes and pastries during the forecasted period. China bakery and cereal market are expected to reach USD 47 billion by 2022. Despite the demand for the functional bakery, which is dominant in developed countries, Chinese prefers to buy something special. Cakes, pastries and sweet pies hold around 44% of China total bakery and cereal market. Bakery sector is one of the significant food sub-sectors in India, which is registering a CAGR of 7.5%. About 65% of cakes and pastries market in India is unorganized, which provides an excellent opportunity to various multiband with innovative products.

Key Developments

• December 2017 – Prataap Snacks Ltd. (PSL), a leading Indian snack foods company has launched sweet snack “Yum Pie”

• Feburary 2017 – Mrs Crimble’s launched gluten-free on-the-go cake bars in Tesco

The global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market is highly fragmented and competitive. Companies focusing on new product launch with healthier ingredients/organic claim as their key marketing strategy. Increased private label brands are possessing tough competition to the existing players.

Major players include -DAN CAKE, MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION, GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V., HOSTESS BRAND, LLC, PREMIER FOODS GROUP LIMITED, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

• Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

• Market value (USD Million) and volume (Kg Million) data for each segment and sub segment

• Distribution Channel sales Analysis by Value

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new product launch and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

Have any Query Related Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12885604

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12885604

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market, scope of report and include research phases

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Europe Market, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies APAC Market, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market By Application, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market By Rising Trends, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Development, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Forecast, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Future, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Growth, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market In Key Countries, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Latest Report, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Swot Analysis, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Top Manufacturers, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Sales Market, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies United States Market, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market share, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Size, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market Trends, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2018, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market 2019