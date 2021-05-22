(2018 – 2023) Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.54% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Carbon Monoxide Gas Sensors Market are –

Aeroqual Ltd

Robert Bosch

LLC

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

GfG Europe Ltd

Alphasense

Dynament Ltd

NGK Insulators Ltd

Trolex Ltd

The carbon monoxide gas sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.54% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report includes insights on the solutions offered by major players including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes various end-user-based applications, such as industrial, medical, environmental, etc.

Medical Segment has New Opportunities for Carbon Monoxide Sensors

It is estimated that by 2050, people aged over 60 years will outnumber those below that age group. This is a key indicator of the potential demand for healthcare services in the coming years. Scientists and healthcare professionals have concluded that prevention and early detection monitoring is the only plausible and effective solution for dealing with the growing healthcare demand. Employment of carbon monoxide gas sensors in constant monitoring is considered a major leap in the early detection monitoring systems. Point of care monitoring, non-invasiveness, and direct access to physiological & non-physiological parameters are some of the major drivers for the penetration of carbon monoxide gas sensors into the medical field. The ability to differentiate a healthy person from a sick person by the use of different marker gases has aided the employability of the carbon monoxide gas sensors in body monitoring. Sensor manufacturers are now focusing on the single marker gas approach for identifying a variety of ailments. Inflammation of the bronchial by detecting NO, metabolism dysfunction (fat burning) and Ketosis (Keto acidic coma) by Acetone, Renal diseases by NH3, and oxidative stress marking (smoking indicator) by CO are some of the most employed single marker gas approaches in medical diagnosis.

US in North America has Stringent Laws Making Installation of CO Sensors Compulsory

The health hazards posed by high levels of carbon monoxide in homes and buildings have led state legislatures to adopt laws mandating the use of carbon monoxide detectors.

The use varies, from every enclosed room being required to have detectors, to every room that has a smoke alarm to have a detector, to only day-care centers and group homes needing detectors. 27 states and the District of Columbia require carbon monoxide detectors in private dwellings via the state statute. Another 11 states require carbon monoxide detectors in private dwellings through the adoption of the International Residential Code or via an amendment to their state’s building code.

