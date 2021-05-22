(2018 – 2023) Global Caustic Soda Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Caustic Soda Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.78% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Caustic Soda market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Caustic Soda market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Caustic Soda Market are –

Arkema

Bayer MaterialScience

DowDupont

FMC

Kemira

SABIC

Solvay Chemicals

Olin Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

Reliance Industries Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co.

Ltd.

Axiall Corporation

INEOS ChlorVinyls

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Tosoh Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Nirma Limited

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

PPG Industries

Tata Chemicals Limited

The Sanmar Group

The caustic soda market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.78% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The market is mainly driven by the growing demand from the chemicals industry, the rising demand for alumina in the automotive industry, and the increasing demand for paper and paperboards.

Rising Demand in the Automotive Industry

In recent times, there has been an increasing demand for alumina in automobiles, such as autos and commercial vehicles, as it offers various benefits, such as the fastest, safest, environment-friendly, and cost-effective ways to increase performance, as well as boost the fuel economy and reduce the emissions without compromising the safety and durability. According to The Aluminum Association, aluminum in automobiles saves 44 million tons of CO2 emissions. Therefore, this increasing demand for alumina is driving the caustic soda market as it is used in the manufacture of alumina.

Chemicals are the Dominant End-user Industry Segment

The market is segmented on the basis of the production process and end-user industry. On the basis of the production process, membrane cell process accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a good rate because of the growing advancements in membrane technologies, like the ion-selective membrane, and its easy availability in the market.

On the basis of end-user industry, the chemical industry dominates the market and is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand for organic chemical compounds, as they are used for base-driven hydrolysis or saponification of esters, alkyl halides, and amides, therefore, the demand for caustic soda is expected to increase in this segment.

Asia-Pacific is the Dominant Region

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market due to a high product demand, which mainly attributable to the growing end-user industries, like textile the industry in the emerging economies, such as India, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, etc. China is the largest producer and consumer of caustic soda in the Asia-Pacific region.

