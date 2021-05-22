(2018 – 2023) Global Connected Car Devices Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Connected Car Devices Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 29.44% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Connected Car Devices market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Connected Car Devices market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Connected Car Devices Market are –

Denso Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

Aptiv PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG



The global connected car devices market is expected to reach USD 2,070.06 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 29.44%. In 2016, the market accounted to USD 340.05 million. Connected car devices essentially assist in monitoring vehicles and drivers. The devices also keep private automobile owners, as well as fleet managers are updated about their vehicle’s performance on the fuel economy index, emissions, on-board diagnostics (OBD), vehicle maintenance, and recalls. Some devices also provide GPS tracking and real-time alerts. The major factors that are driving the market, are increasing incidence of vehicle theft and a robust spike in the number of road accidents, particularly due to unsafe driving habits, like over-speeding, hard cornering, and unmanageably dense traffic, among many others. Apart from the aforementioned drivers, vehicle connectivity has also gained traction, due to the preference of in-car Wi-Fi hotspots and data services providing infotainment facilities.

Increasing Incidence of Vehicle Theft and Road Accidents

Increasing incidence of vehicle theft is directing customers’ attention to a surveillance system that can monitor their vehicle and send timely updates about its geographic location. According to the Interpol, 7.4 million motor vehicles were stolen in December 2015 compared to 6.8 million in 2014. Additionally, surge in road accidents due to unsafe driving habits is also leading customers to adopt connectivity in their cars, so they can remain updated about on-board diagnostics, the performance of electronic control systems, etc.

In 2016, road crash statistics report 174 road fatalities per million inhabitants, globally. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, road traffic injuries may become the seventh leading cause of death, globally. There are many applications that enable owners to interact with the vehicle even from a certain distance. For example, a plug-in device, known as DriveMate, sends live location data via SMS and email alerts, to prevent instances of auto-theft. This also includes real-time notifications whenever the ignition is turned on or off, or if the device is unplugged. A typical car communication system involves vital enhancements, including sensors that manage the efficiency of Car-To-Home (C2H), traffic patterns of Car-To-Car (C2C) and communications between Cars-To-Passengers (C2P).

