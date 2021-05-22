(2018 – 2023) Global Content Delivery Network Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Content Delivery Network Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 26.1% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Content Delivery Network market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Content Delivery Network market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Content Delivery Network Market are –

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Inc.

Google Inc.

Edgecast Networks (VERIZON)

Level 3 Communications

Limelight Networks

Inc.

Cdnetworks

Fastly

Highwinds Network Group

Internap Corporation

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12884732

The content delivery network market (henceforth referred to as CDN) was valued at USD 7.33 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 29.48 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 26.1%, over the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is limited to products offered by major players.The end users considered under the scope of the report include media and entertainment, advertising, e-commerce, healthcare, business and financial services, research and education.

With the presence of the CDN market leaders in the region, North America is expected to dominate the market, overthe forecast period. Media content delivery held the major share among content network delivery solutions. Many organizations are adopting various video CDN platforms for sharing their promotional videos and media with their customers.

Rising demand for rich video content among the increasing online users and the trend of digitization among the organizations across the end user verticals, boosts the overall CDN market demand.

Rising Online Users, Per-capita Online Consumption, and Growing Demand for High Quality Video Content

According to Cisco’s visual networking index, IP video is projected to have 79% of the traffic by 2018, which indicates the growing trend of online video services. With the advent of 4K/UHD televisions, high definition supporting smart gadgets and improving connectivity are rising the expectations among the viewers for high quality content. Hence, scalable deliverable capacity and optimized storage mechanisms are becoming more essential for the CDN vendors. The number of internet users have increased by nearly 10 times when compared to the past decade.

The total world population using internet stands at 51.7%, which is responsible for the growing online content. Many gaming services have been adopting online channels for delivering content to the users, which has further enabled the growth of CDN market. One of the major companies, Cisco, has also predicted that the amount of internet traffic is expected to increase by fourfold, emphasizing the need for content delivery networks. It has been identified that 68% of the consumer traffic has been made up by video services, which is expected to rise to about 82%.

Media Delivery is Expected to Have High Market Share.

Rising demand for rich video content among the increasing online users and the trend of digitization among the organizations across the end user verticals, boosts the overall CDN market demand. Online gaming is one of the major areas where CDN is gaining prominence. The gaming companies are increasingly investing in CDN to deliver high-quality content for ensuring better user experience. Many media organizations are making a transition toward digital distribution model. These transitions present a great market opportunity to the CDN vendors. CDN vendors are increasingly focusing on the techniques for web performance optimization, in order to cater the mobile and dynamic content requirements. The amount of mobile traffic for media-related services accounted for about 45%, which is further expected to increase. The need for content to be mobile-compatible is further expected to increase, owing to the expected growth of consumed data to about 4.5 GB per month, which is now at an amount of 900 MB on average.

North America Has the Largest Market Share, Owing to the Prevalence of Various Services.

North America has a high internet penetration rate, which is expected to aid the growth of content in that region. With the presence of the market leaders and early adoption of technologies across various end-user verticals, North America stood as the leading regional market and is expected to continue its dominance, overthe forecast period. The number viewers for online gaming content has also been increasing consistently. The growth of gaming video content has also been increasing, which is further contributing to the growth of CDN around the world.

In the United States, the usage of Paytv has also been reducing and increasing number of consumers have been identified to prefer online media content to Paytv. Off late, cord cutting has been accelerating and about 22.2 million cord cutting are expected to be done in the coming years, emphasizing the shift toward on-demand content.

Have any Query Related Content Delivery Network market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12884732

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Content Delivery Network product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Content Delivery Network region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Content Delivery Network growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Content Delivery Network market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Content Delivery Network market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Content Delivery Network market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Content Delivery Network suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Content Delivery Network product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Content Delivery Network market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Content Delivery Network market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Content Delivery Network Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Content Delivery Network market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Content Delivery Network market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Content Delivery Network Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12884732

Content Delivery Network Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Content Delivery Network market, scope of report and include research phases

Content Delivery Network market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Content Delivery Network market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Content Delivery Network Market, Content Delivery Network Europe Market, Content Delivery Network APAC Market, Content Delivery Network Market By Application, Content Delivery Network Market By Rising Trends, Content Delivery Network Market Development, Content Delivery Network Market Forecast, Content Delivery Network Market Future, Content Delivery Network Market Growth, Content Delivery Network Market In Key Countries, Content Delivery Network Market Latest Report, Content Delivery Network Market Swot Analysis, Content Delivery Network Market Top Manufacturers, Content Delivery Network Sales Market, Content Delivery Network United States Market, Content Delivery Network Market share, Content Delivery Network Market Size, Content Delivery Network market Trends, Content Delivery Network Market 2018, Content Delivery Network market 2019