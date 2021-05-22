(2018 – 2023) Global Conveyor Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Conveyor Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Conveyor market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Conveyor market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Conveyor Market are –

Dorner Mfg. Corp.

Flexlink Systems

Inc.

Bastian Solution

Ssi Schaefer Systems International Dwc Llc

Interroll Holding Gmbh

Vanderlande Industries B.V

Murata Machinery

Ltd.

Swisslog Holding Ag

Beumer Group Gmbh

Tgw Systems Inc.

Intelligrated Inc.



With the world of intralogistics changing significantly, business processes and supply chains are becoming increasingly complex. Simultaneously, competitive pressure is mounting up between national economies. In order to develop their market position in the face of the increasingly tough competition, manufacturers are organizing their processes by employing automated conveyor systems in their production line. With their increasing efficiency, conveyors are known as a piece of equipment that moves material from one place to another, which are useful while transporting heavy or bulky material. With the industry increasingly depending on automation, conveyors are going to be an essential part of automatic warehouses over the forecast period.

Drive to Reduce Wasteful Processes

Companies are becoming increasingly aware of the need to eliminate non-value-added activities in their production process. They are increasingly adopting automated systems to boost productivity by reducing wasted motion through manual transportation activity and slashing labor costs. Conveyor manufacturers are also coming of age and are offering a myriad of technologies that can cater to the specific needs of different customers. A lot of idle time (time elapsed between two consequent sub-processes) is eliminated by using conveyors to carry product from sub-assembly feeder lines to an inspection station.

Belt Conveyor Segment expected to have the largest Market Share

Belt conveyors are mainly used to transport solid materials in powdered form or in bulk. Their main application lies in connecting assembly lines to the final inspection and packing lines. Belt conveyors are the most widely used type because of their versatility and cost-effectiveness. The growing demand from power, mining, and manufacturing industries is considered to be one of the major growth drivers for the belt conveyors segment. The decreasing adoption of belt conveyors used in the mining end-user industry are expected to recover during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to lead the demand for Conveyors in the Global Market

The conveyor market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow due to the increase in demand driven by the retail, automotive, and food & beverage industries. The automated conveyors market demand is expected to continuously fluctuate due to change in demographics, consumer behavior, seasonal fluctuations, and government regulations that affect the end-user industries. Industries are optimizing the utilization of store space, and to stay profitable, are adopting automated warehousing and distribution solutions. The automated conveyor systems are a necessity for efficient and seamless distribution, warehousing, sorting, and cross-docking. Further, growth in shopping through online mode, in Asia-Pacific, has created a conducive market environment for this product.

Major Players: DORNER MFG. CORP., FLEXLINK SYSTEMS, INC., BASTIAN SOLUTION, SSI SCHAEFER SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL DWC LLC, INTERROLL HOLDING GMBH, VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES B.V, MURATA MACHINERY, LTD., SWISSLOG HOLDING AG, BEUMER GROUP GMBH, TGW SYSTEMS INC., INTELLIGRATED INC., amongst others.

