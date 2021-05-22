(2018 – 2023) Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 10.58% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Dental Practice Management Software market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Dental Practice Management Software market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Dental Practice Management Software Market are –

Henry Schein

Inc.

Patterson Companies

Inc.

Carestream Dental

Curve Dental

Inc.

ACE Dental

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

LLC

Open Dental Software

Planet DDS

Inc.

MOGO

Inc. among others

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887482

The global dental practice management software market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.58% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Dental practice management software provides the tools for dentists and associated healthcare professionals to supervise their day-to-day operations. The abilities of these products can include appointment scheduling, document storage and sharing, contact databases, and reporting, as well as dental history charting, patient notes, and treatment plans. They may also include communication platforms for the employees within a dentistry and assist with filing and tracking insurance claims. Receptionists and dentists will utilize these tools to ensure their businesses run smoothly and critical information is safely stored and easily accessible.

Rising Geriatric Population

According to data from the 2017 Revision of World Population Prospects, the number of older people, aged 60 years or more, is expected to grow more than two-fold by 2050, and more than three-fold by 2100, i.e., increasing from 962 million, in 2017, to 2.1 billion in 2050, and further to 3.1 billion in 2100, globally. In 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or more, worldwide, comprising 13% of the global population, and at present, is growing at a rate of about 3% per year. Currently, Europe has the largest percentage of the population aged 60 or more (25%). A rapid increase in the same is expected in other parts of the world as well. By 2050, all regions of the world, except Africa, are expected to have nearly a quarter or more of their populations at ages 60 and above. The global increase in the geriatric population could lead to consequences, such as greater incidences of dental problems along with the chronic and life-threatening diseases. Aging is associated with a loss in cognition, slowing of normal metabolism, and loss of elasticity for normal tissues. Older people run a higher risk of getting dental issues. Hence, the increasing dental cases are making the clinics to adopt the dental practice management software for the benefit of patients. The rapidly increasing geriatric population, particularly in Europe and Japan, is, therefore, driving the growth of the global dental practice management software market. The other factors such as increasing awareness and focus on oral health in the US and Europe and accelerating technological advancements in developed regions are driving the dental practice management software market.

Shortage of Skilled IT Professionals

There is a stiff demand for skilled IT professionals, mostly in the maintenance and creation of medical software’s, cybersecurity and system integration. However, IT labor crunch has been a major challenge for the healthcare sector and the management of software such as dental practice management software. Healthcare IT software integration requires experienced IT managers and executives to control and maintain this software. The competition for information-security analyst managers, research scientists and data administrators is intense and often do not match the lucrative offers of the software industry. This a major reason for the lack of skilled IT personnel’s in the healthcare industry. Apart from the developed countries of North America and Europe, the crunch is highly prominent in the countries of Asia and Africa that are still to achieve medical facilities in remote areas.

Lack of resources and lucrative offers has thus made healthcare IT less attractive for skilled IT professionals and has restrained the growth of the dental practice management software market.

The US Lead the Market in the North America Region

The US dental practice management software market holds the largest market share in 2017 in North America region due to the presence of a high-quality healthcare system and modern medical technology in the country. Additionally, the growing importance of healthcare IT in public is likely to contribute towards the growth of the dental practice management software market. In the APAC sector, China and South Korea have been identified as potential emerging markets.

Have any Query Related Dental Practice Management Software market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887482

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Dental Practice Management Software product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Dental Practice Management Software region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Dental Practice Management Software growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Dental Practice Management Software market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Dental Practice Management Software market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Dental Practice Management Software market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Dental Practice Management Software suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Dental Practice Management Software product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Dental Practice Management Software market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Dental Practice Management Software market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Dental Practice Management Software Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Dental Practice Management Software market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Dental Practice Management Software market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Dental Practice Management Software Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887482

Dental Practice Management Software Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Dental Practice Management Software market, scope of report and include research phases

Dental Practice Management Software market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Dental Practice Management Software market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Dental Practice Management Software Market, Dental Practice Management Software Europe Market, Dental Practice Management Software APAC Market, Dental Practice Management Software Market By Application, Dental Practice Management Software Market By Rising Trends, Dental Practice Management Software Market Development, Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast, Dental Practice Management Software Market Future, Dental Practice Management Software Market Growth, Dental Practice Management Software Market In Key Countries, Dental Practice Management Software Market Latest Report, Dental Practice Management Software Market Swot Analysis, Dental Practice Management Software Market Top Manufacturers, Dental Practice Management Software Sales Market, Dental Practice Management Software United States Market, Dental Practice Management Software Market share, Dental Practice Management Software Market Size, Dental Practice Management Software market Trends, Dental Practice Management Software Market 2018, Dental Practice Management Software market 2019