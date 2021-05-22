(2018 – 2023) Global Distributed Control Systems Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Distributed Control Systems Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 3.86% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Distributed Control Systems market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Distributed Control Systems market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Distributed Control Systems Market are –

ABB Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Emerson Electric Company

METSO

Omron Corporation

Novatech LLC

Azbil Corporation

Toshiba

Yokogawa Electric Company

The global distributed control systems market was valued at USD 16.65 billion in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.86%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). In the current competitive scenario, it has become imperative for manufacturers in the process industry to deploy the best possible automation technology to gain a competitive edge. Although the concept of DCS is slightly dated, it remains the most popular form of design control system, especially for complex systems where redundancy is considered to be one of the most important pre-requisites. DCS allows for controllers to be distributed throughout an entire plant area by directly connecting sensors and actuates to I/O modules through a communication bus. The deployment of DCS has witnessed a sustained increase in high-risk applications, such as chemical and nuclear reactor facilities, where it is important for process managers to retain elevated levels of control over the entire plant.

North America to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

The rapidly growing shale gas industry in North America is expected to be a major driver of the distributed control systems market in the region. The shale gas percentage rose from 1% to 20% between 2000 and 2010 and is expected to reach nearly 45% by 2035. This is expected to result in a parallel growth of the tightly integrated DCS market, which provides sustainability of the process through redundant controls in high-risk environments. This market is currently challenged by reducing oil prices globally, but can be relied upon to be a sizeable industry in the future. The requirement of a large amount of water in the shale gas extraction has created a market for DCS systems in water treatment facilities as well resulting in a significant growth of the overall market.

Growing Adoption for Smart Applications and IoT Technologies

The advent of smart-field devices and analysis tools have signaled a paradigm shift in the process automation sector. Smart field devices have the knack to automate some testing protocols. The partial-stroke testing (PST) of emergency shutdown (ESD) valves is now a regular practice in many plants. Smart valves can digitally connect their actuators and positioners to sophisticated asset management platforms that can be programmed to carry out these tests and record necessary performance data with little or no operator intervention. With the increased adoption of smart devices, there is an increase in the demand for multifunctional microelectronics with reduced time delays and improved performance. The adoption of these devices also proved to be cost-effective with exceptional performance. The new range of DCS solutions are highly compatible with IoT-enabled devices and smart applications.

Power Generation Vertical Has the Largest Market Share

The power generation industry accounted for the largest market share in the global distributed control systems market. However, the industry has been gradually slowing down, owing to various factors, such as decreasing dependence on primary energy sources for generation, across different demographics. The emphasis on the use of renewable sources has had a definite impact on the DCS market and has led to its static nature in certain regions. The declining use of nuclear power has also been a major restricting factor for the growth of the DCS market in the power generation industry.

