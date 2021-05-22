(2018 – 2023) Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market are –

BioMarinBristol-Myers SquibbFibrogen IncMarathon PharmaceuticalsNobelpharma Co.

LtdNS Pharma

IncPfizer Inc.PTC TherapeuticsSanthera PharmaceuticalsSarepta Therapeutics

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Overview

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market is expected to register a growth rate of above 40.0% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is commonly inherited human muscle genetic disease which shows a severe level of progressive muscular dystrophy. The demand for novel drugs and therapies, disease-modifying and mutation-specific therapies are some of the emerging major breakthroughs in DMD treatment market. Based on the demographic analysis, Europe leads the market for the DMD treatment, owing to more drug approvals, combined higher healthcare expenditure, medical tourism and technological advancements for the treatment of genetic disorders.

Rising Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy burden primarily drives the DMD Treatment Market

DMD is among the most frequent genetic rare muscle disorders affecting about 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide. As per a 2017 publication in Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, the birth prevalence ranged from 15.9 to 19.5 per 100,000 live births and the point prevalence was more in European countries to about 11 compared to about 5 in North America Region. In past two years, Duchenne UK, a highly focused charity to fund and accelerate treatments and a cure for DMD has emerged out major supporter for the DMD treatment, where seven major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Roche, Sarepta, Solid Biosciences, Summit Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and Wave Life Sciences are sponsoring project HERCULES, to improve focus on medicines for DMD treatment. Thus, over the forecast period, increasing prevalence of DMD is one of the major drivers for the growth of Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market.

Another vital driving factor for the DMD market is increasing investments in R&D to generate novel drug therapies and increasing awareness campaigns.

Lack of Standardization to measure Clinical Efficacy Slows the Growth of DMD Treatment Market

The current standard of care for DMD are corticosteroids. However, this market lacks standardization for measuring clinical efficacy across all stages of DMD. Most studies for DMD use the primary clinical endpoint as the change in the six-minute walk test (6MWT), which includes ambulant patients but not the children below the age of five and non-ambulatory patients. In recent years, the US FDA has rejected a drug for DMD due to lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness to manage controlled clinical trials. Several clinical based pharmaceutical companies have suffered the delay to lack of standardization and delay in the approval process. In addition, the stringent regulatory framework with high product cost is also a major barrier for the growth of DMD treatment market.

Europe is Expected to be the Major Region for the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market

Europe is expected to be the major market for the DMD treatment market, followed by the US, over the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the higher market share is the higher prevalence of genetic disease across EU, better healthcare infrastructure, care standards, research strategies, clinical research and trials. In the past five years, there have been major approvals of drugs in the European with first being approved in 2014. UK, France, and Italy are some of the major countries in this region for a large number of neuromuscular diseases related trials being conducted where pharmaceutical companies have collaborated with several research institutes. The early approval of drugs, diversified patient pool, and medical tourism are some of the primary factors driving the revenue share in Europe region.

