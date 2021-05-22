(2018 – 2023) Global Electronic Contract Design Engineering Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Electronic Contract Design Engineering Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 7.24% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Electronic Contract Design Engineering market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Electronic Contract Design Engineering market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Electronic Contract Design Engineering Market are –

Altadox

Inc.

Benchmark Electronics

Inc.

Celestica

Inc.

Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) PCL

Creation Technologies LP

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Ltd. (Foxconn)

Jabil Circuit

Inc.

Plexus Corporation

Sanmina-Sci Corporation

Universal Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd

The global electronic contract design engineering market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Manufacturers are increasingly adopting outsourcing services, like design and engineering, to reduce costs and improve flexibility considerably. To streamline several production processes, companies have increased their R & D investments and various other strategic initiatives. Also, due to challenges with in-house production, companies are outsourcing to save cost. Electronic contract design & engineering services are expected to witness high growth across non-technical segments, such as medical, aerospace & defense, and automotive, due to low penetration rates and significant growth opportunities. The growing need to optimize the resources is a major factor impacting the growth of electronic contract design & engineering services market over the forecast period.

Automotive Sector Holds a Significant Market Share

The upsurge in demand for electrical vehicles has increased the need to outsource their electronic component manufacturing, thereby spurring the EMS market demand in the automotive sector. Connected car and vehicle infotainment system features are at the forefront, enhancing the need for increasingly-complex software-driven functionality.

Asia-Pacific to Hold the Major Market Share

Asia-Pacific occupies a significant market share majorly due to the demand from countries, like China and India. China has transformed into a major source of electronics production. The low-cost labor and availability of raw materials are some of the factors influencing electronic design & engineering services in this region.

Major Players : ALTADOX, INC., BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS, INC., CELESTICA, INC., CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PCL, CREATION TECHNOLOGIES LP, HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO. LTD, (FOXCONN), JABIL CIRCUIT, INC., PLEXUS CORPORATION, SANMINA-SCI CORPORATION, UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD, amongst others.

