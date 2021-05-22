(2018 – 2023) Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 8% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market are –

Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Bayer AG

Cristalia Produtos Quimicos Farmaceuticos Ltd

Dong-A ST Co.Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer

Inc.

SK chemicals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

and VIVUS

Inc. among others.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887529

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Overview

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is expected to grow, at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The market is dominated by North America owing to the access to an established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives supporting the development of new drugs. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. Sedentary lifestyles, alcoholism and smoking greatly increases the risk of erectile dysfunction. Increasing adoption of these poor lifestyle choices will lead to the overall growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Other factors driving the growth of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market are the increasing geriatric population and growing number of campaigns by government and Non-government organizations worldwide to make patients aware regarding ED.

Comorbidity between Erectile Dysfunction and Heart Diseases to Induce a Surge in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

The rise in number of ED cases can be co-related with the high growth of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. According to a study published on PMC by Arab Journal of Urology in 2013, ED could be an important marker for coronary artery disease (CAD). It has also been found that onset of ED preceded the onset of CAD in almost 2/3 of the cases. Hypertension is also another major illness linked to erectile dysfunction and as reported by CDC in 2018, the prevalence of hypertension has grown at a considerable rate, to approximately 65 million people suffering with the condition in US. The growing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases is going to contribute to the rapidly growing pool of erectile dysfunction patients which in turn will lead to more patients seeking treatment hence boosting the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market during the forecast period.

Reluctance of Patients to Seek Treatment to Impede the growth of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

Generally erectile dysfunction is considered as a physical problem, it is also due to poor psychological health. A large majority of the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction do not opt for treatment options. This is a direct result of the social stigma associated with having erectile dysfunction. According to Boston University School of Medicine, erectile dysfunction is a noteworthy disorder which affects a huge number of population. Restrictive attitudes of the population to open about their sexual health are often associated with strong religious beliefs, lack of education, work experience, and lower socioeconomic status. Due to these factors the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction to not seek treatment and hence can restrict the growth of the erectile dysfunction drugs market.

North America to Maintain Lead as the Largest Shareholder

The market dominated by North America owing to the access to an established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives supporting the development of new drugs. North America was followed by Europe in 2017. The availability of various ED drugs through over the counter (OTC) and online channels is a key factor for dominance of these regions. The presence of online pharmacy stores is a blessing in disguise for several patients who are conscious about visiting a retail pharmacy store to purchase ED and other sexual wellness products.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness relatively high growth owing to the rising geriatric population, changes in life style factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, and obesity. Increasing awareness about ED through various marketing campaigns and CME programs (Continuing Medical Education) is encouraging people to visit medical professionals and seek treatment for ED and associated problems. These developments are expected to positively reinforce growth prospects in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Have any Query Related Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887529

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Erectile Dysfunction Drugs product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Erectile Dysfunction Drugs growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Erectile Dysfunction Drugs suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887529

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market, scope of report and include research phases

Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Europe Market, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs APAC Market, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market By Application, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market By Rising Trends, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Development, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Forecast, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Future, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Growth, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market In Key Countries, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Latest Report, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Swot Analysis, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Top Manufacturers, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Sales Market, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs United States Market, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market share, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Size, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market Trends, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market 2018, Erectile Dysfunction Drugs market 2019