(2018 – 2023) Global Fixed Line Communications Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Fixed Line Communications Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 11.32% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Fixed Line Communications market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Fixed Line Communications market, during the forecast period.

The fixed line communication market is expected to record a CAGR of over 11.32%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

With increasing digitization and demand for data transmission, fixed line communication has developed into a universal, integrated services network. The increase in demand for data centers and faster internet services are the primary factors driving the growth of the fixed line communication market. The market studied is witnessing a robust growth in the adoption of a high-definition set-top box, which is expected to augment growth. Moreover, the merging of data and voice transmission services through the fixed-line network opens up entirely new possibilities, for the market studied. The adoption of 3G and 4G services is expected to augment the growth of the cable segment, as fixed line communications are necessary to deliver such services. However, lack of training and development of technicians is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Increasing Demand for Data Centers to Fuel the Market’s Growth

The advent of IOT, Big Data analytics, and cloud-based services has increased the demand for data centers, across the globe. The increasing adoption of data centers is boosting the demand for router products, which, in turn, have a positive impact on the fixed line communication market. Network equipment plays significant roles, in the operations of data centers. There is an increasing demand for data centers, from government agencies, large enterprises, and telecommunication organizations. Besides, the rising demand for colocation facilities among small and medium enterprises is fueling the need for data centers, thereby driving the fixed line communication market.

Demand for Faster Internet Services to Drive the Market

The demand for faster internet services in small enterprises, homes, education institutes, and offices makes fixed line communications highly relevant. Fixed line telephone players are witnessing a boom in data service revenues, and are trying to provide ‘triple play’, a combination of play-broadband internet, video, and voice, over an IP network, to consumers. The ‘triple play’ is the goal of both fixed line telephone and cable operators. Although cable operators achieved it first, phone companies are also upgrading their networks and improving speeds, to gain the capability to offer video service as well. The surging demand for data is likely to boost the number of wireline broadband subscribers and trigger intense competition, among telecom operators, standalone broadband service providers, and cable TV providers. In addition, companies are expanding their broadband presence rapidly, by offering higher speeds. This factor is expected to further boost the growth of the fixed line communication market.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Dominate the Fixed Line Communications Market

The Asia-Pacific segment dominated the fixed line communication market in 2017, with China being the leading consumer. The dominance of the segment in the market can be attributed to rising disposables incomes, expanding population, and increasing demand for broadband services. China accounts for the largest broadband subscriber base in the world and accounts for about 80% of all fixed broadband subscriptions, at speeds over 10 Mbps. The Indian telecom operators’ focus on fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service, along with the government’s BharatNet and smart city projects, are anticipated to drive the growth of the regional fixed line communication market, during the forecast period

