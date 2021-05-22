(2018 – 2023) Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.08% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Flame Retardant Chemicals market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Flame Retardant Chemicals market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market are –

Apexical Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DaihachiChemical Industry Co. Ltd.

DIC Corporation

DSM N.V.h

DowDuPont

EtiMaden

Huber Engineered Materials (J.M. Huber Corporation)

ICL

ItalmatchChemicals S.p.A.

Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co.

Ltd

MpiChemie B.V.

Lanxess

Nabaltec AG

Nippon Carbide Industries Co.

Inc. (Sanwa Chemical Co.

Ltd.)

Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc.

Rin Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.

RTP Company

Shandong Brother Sci. &Tech. Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Corporation

Thor Industries

TOR Minerals

The global flame retardant market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to lead the market owing to its rapid growth in the building & construction sector.

Flame-retardants are compounds added to or applied during the surface treatment of potentially flammable materials, including textiles and plastics. They inhibit/delay and suppress flames, and curb the fire from spreading. Flame retardant chemicals are highly effective in preventing and curbing the development of domestic fires. However, studies have indicated that the presence of halogenated flame retardant chemicals makes the emissions more toxic and inhaling those emissions could lead to a serious health risk.

Soaring Demand in Infrastructure Industry

The demand for flame retardants is driven by the increase of infrastructure activities in the developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and others, and the growing consumer demand for electrical & electronic products across the world. Building & construction industry dominates the flame retardant chemicals market with a significant market share. The growing population, coupled with the increasing purchasing power among the middle-class population in the developing economies, such as India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, has boosted the need for infrastructural projects, such as recreational centers, shopping malls, sophisticated health care centers, high-rise buildings, and others, thereby, accelerating the usage of flame retardant chemicals.

The growing demand and usage of flame retardant chemicals in the manufacture of consumer electrical & electronic goods is expected to boost the market growth. The chemicals find use in electrical equipment in the smallest components of a computer to the large electrical grids. Flame retardants increase resistance to both internal and external heat sources.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

In the Asia-Pacific region, the major demand for flame retardant chemicals is from the building & construction sector, as the construction industry is growing rapidly in the developing economies, like India, China, and some ASEAN countries. In China, the infrastructure projects are increasing under its One Belt, One Road initiative.

