(2018 – 2023) Global Food Amino Acid Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Food Amino Acid Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Food Amino Acid market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Food Amino Acid market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Food Amino Acid Market are –

Prinova Group LLC

Royal DSM

Kemin Industries

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan)

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd (Japan)

AMINO GMBH

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Novus International

Inc. (USA)

Daesang Corporation (South Korea)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Global Biochem Technology Group Co. Ltd (Hong Kong)

Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12884678

By 2023, the global amino acids market is expected to reach USD 37.6 million, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

• Prinova USA is promoting an advanced essential amino acid ingredient called Reginator at SupplySide West, after its recent manufacturing and distribution agreement with ingredient supplier, Zanda LLC. Notably, Reginator is a patented blend of nine essential amino acids, plus arginine, which is known to increase muscle synthesis, enhance athletic performance, and support a healthy, balanced diet for active people of all ages.

Market Dynamics

The increase in the consumption of dietary supplements for protein intake, coupled with the rising health consciousness among consumers, is the major factor that is driving the amino acids market. Also, this factor is likely to surge the demand for amino acids. Moreover, amino acids are used to manufacture supplements that are consumed by athletes and aged people, which, in turn, drives the overall dynamics for the amino acids market. With several health benefits of amino acids, including strengthening of immune system, muscle improvement, arthritis, and cancer, the market for the same is expected to witness a strong performance. However, the shortage of raw material supply is anticipated to pose a challenge for manufacturers and, thus hinder the amino acids market growth. For instance: increasing prices of corn, soybean, and wheat are expected to impact the market profitability. The advent of microfiltration process to increase the yield offers a tremendous growth opportunity for amino acids market.

Market Segmentation

Based on source, the market has been categorized into plant-based, animal-based, and microbial-based amino acid. The plant-based raw material segment led the amino acids market with major sources, such as soybean, corn, and wheat. Due to the health benefits associated with this type of amino acids, it is being used in the end-user industries, like animal feed additives, food & dietary supplements, flavor enhancer, and pharmaceuticals. Owing to the ban imposed on meat & bone meal, the demand for animal-based raw materials, such as fish silage and meat meal, are expected to witness heavy growth. Also, the microbial-based amino acids segment is anticipated to note a higher growth rate in the coming years.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage. Dietary supplement is occupying a significant share in the, both, plant and animal-based amino acids segments. Owing to demographical changes and changing consumer behavior, it is likely to continue the same. There has been an increase in the demand for amino acids from the pharmaceuticals sector with its varied application, such as buffering agents in antacids, analgesics, and antiperspirants.

Regional Analysis

Owing to the growing demand, improved economic condition and, hence the consumption, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR of about 6.1% during the forecast period. Within the region, China remains one of the major exporters of amino acids across the world. Owing to the increasing amino acids’ application in the animal feed sector, South America is likely to follow Asia-Pacific. However, developed economies, like North America, are anticipated to record moderate growth rates during the forecast period.

MAJOR PLAYERS: PRINOVA GROUP LLC, ROYAL DSM, KEMIN INDUSTRIES, AJINOMOTO CO. INC. (JAPAN), KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO. LTD (JAPAN), AMINO GMBH, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY (USA), NOVUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (USA), DAESANG CORPORATION (SOUTH KOREA), EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG (GERMANY) GLOBAL BIOCHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD (HONG KONG) and SUNITOMO CHEMICAL CO. LTD, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

• Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

• Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information,

Have any Query Related Food Amino Acid market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12884678

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Food Amino Acid product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Food Amino Acid region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Food Amino Acid growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Food Amino Acid market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Food Amino Acid market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Food Amino Acid market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Food Amino Acid suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Food Amino Acid product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Food Amino Acid market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Food Amino Acid market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Food Amino Acid Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Food Amino Acid market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Food Amino Acid market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Food Amino Acid Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12884678

Food Amino Acid Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Food Amino Acid market, scope of report and include research phases

Food Amino Acid market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Food Amino Acid market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Food Amino Acid Market, Food Amino Acid Europe Market, Food Amino Acid APAC Market, Food Amino Acid Market By Application, Food Amino Acid Market By Rising Trends, Food Amino Acid Market Development, Food Amino Acid Market Forecast, Food Amino Acid Market Future, Food Amino Acid Market Growth, Food Amino Acid Market In Key Countries, Food Amino Acid Market Latest Report, Food Amino Acid Market Swot Analysis, Food Amino Acid Market Top Manufacturers, Food Amino Acid Sales Market, Food Amino Acid United States Market, Food Amino Acid Market share, Food Amino Acid Market Size, Food Amino Acid market Trends, Food Amino Acid Market 2018, Food Amino Acid market 2019