(2018 – 2023) Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.18% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Glass Bottles and Containers market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Glass Bottles and Containers market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Glass Bottles and Containers Market are –

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Vidrala S.A.

Ardagh Packaging Group Plc.

Ba Vidro Sa

Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

Vitro

S.A.B. De C.V.

Consol Glass

Nampak Ltd.

Amcor Ltd.

Carib Glassworks Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Toyo Glass Co. Ltd.

Piramal Glass

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883849

The glass bottles and containers market was valued at USD 57.2 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 73.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.18%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Glass has zero affinity toward chemicals; this makes it most desirable for storing food, beverages, and several pharmaceutical drugs. Use of glass bottles or containers, where it is imperative to maintain the exact composition and quantities of different chemicals, helps the manufacturers to keep their end product safe. In addition, glass packaging is also 100% recyclable, which makes it a desirable packaging option from the environment point of view. Six metric ton of recycled glass directly saves six metric ton of resources, and reduces the emission of carbon dioxide by one metric ton. Alcoholic beverages, like beer, are accounted for the largest segment of the market. The capability of glass bottles to preserve the aroma, strength, and flavor of the product, makes them the most favorable option for packaging in alcoholic beverage industry.

High Competition from Substitute Packaging Solutions

Incremental advancements in plastic packaging solutions are posing a threat to the glass bottle and container packaging market. Plastics (rigid and flexible) accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2016. This can primarily be attributed to the popularity of plastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), as substitutes for glass bottle and glass container formats. Shortly, plastics are expected to consolidate their position further in the packaging market, aided by innovations in packing and branding mechanisms.

The push for cost optimization and recyclability, driven by technological developments, such as blow molding and PET bottles, for markets like UHT milk, and hot-fill bottles and jars for cooking sauces, are further driving the demand for plastics. For instance, Coca-Cola is looking to also address the negative connotations of packaging in plastic with the development of its 100% bio plastic “Plant Bottle 2.0”. The company plans to have completed a global switchover to these by 2020. Advantages in almost all the key business components, such as low raw material costs, low transportation costs, lightweight, variable designs, etc., are equipping plastics to stand out in the competition. However, the positive outlook of plastic bottles manufacturing industry is a great concern for the glass bottle and containers market in the immediate future.

Flint Glass Containers and Bottles to Witness Strong Growth

Flint glass bottle is also called crystal white glass bottle. It is an excellent choice when both maximum visibility and integrity of bottle or jar of contents is required. One of the most apparent benefits of flint glass is its clarity. If manufacturers want customers to see the product, then flint glass is the best packaging option. There are only a few plastic packaging options in the market that can match the clarity of glass. This gives flint glass an edge on competition with the plastic substitutes.

However, the glass bottles and containers made in flint cannot protect the contents from ultra violet (UV) rays. This limits the scope of the usage of flint bottles and containers only to a few applications. The packaging of jam, pickles, honey, and sauce is the most common application of flint glass in the food industry. It is also one of the most popular packaging mediums for non-alcoholic beverages (soft drinks), hotels, applications in labs, life sciences, samples, and many other general applications. Flint glass is also the best option for printing 3D logos and textured labels. The recent technological advancements, like textured labels and 3D printing of the companies’ logos on bottles, are creating a stunning look for flint glass bottles and containers, while differentiating the containers from competitors. Further advancements in this technology are expected to drive the demand for flint glass bottles and containers in the next four years.

Europe Holds the Largest Share

Europe is the largest market for glass bottles and containers in the world and is expected to hold this position during the forecast period. It is estimated that more than 35% of the market for glass bottles and containers is concentrated in Europe, most of which is supplied to its world-famous alcoholic beverage industry. Countries, like Germany, Russia, and France, constitute up to 40% of the market in Europe, due to several beverage packaging applications of glass bottles and containers.

Germany is the most populous country in Europe, and currently, accounts for the largest market share in the healthcare and homecare products segment in the region, which are the key sources of demand for glass bottles and containers in the country. In France, there are about 41 production facilities controlled by 24 companies, accounting for the second highest production facilities in Europe. With increase in demand for glass bottles and containers, due to growing number of tourists every year, the French glass industry acts as a significant factor in the economic development of Europe.

The strongest demand for glass bottles and containers was witnessed from the Russian alcoholic beverage industry. Russia is the fourth largest alcohol consuming nations in the world with a per capita consumption of 14.5 liter. With glass packaging being a primary packaging material for alcoholic beverages, the market for glass packaging can be expected to grow at a healthy rate in this region. The rising number of exports in the alcoholic beverage sector of Europe are expected to govern the demand for glass bottles and containers in the next four years.

Major Players: OWENS-ILLINOIS INC., VIDRALA SA, ARDAGH PACKAGING GROUP PLC, AGI GLASPAC, HINDUSTAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES LTD, VITRO, CONSOL GLASS, NAMPAK LTD, AMCOR LTD, CARIB GLASSWORKS LTD, GERRESHEIMER AG, TOYO GLASS CO. LTD, AND PIRAMAL GLASS, amongst many others.

Have any Query Related Glass Bottles and Containers market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883849

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Glass Bottles and Containers product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Glass Bottles and Containers region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Glass Bottles and Containers growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Glass Bottles and Containers market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Glass Bottles and Containers market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Glass Bottles and Containers market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Glass Bottles and Containers suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Glass Bottles and Containers product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Glass Bottles and Containers market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Glass Bottles and Containers market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Glass Bottles and Containers Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Glass Bottles and Containers market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Glass Bottles and Containers market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Glass Bottles and Containers Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12883849

Glass Bottles and Containers Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Glass Bottles and Containers market, scope of report and include research phases

Glass Bottles and Containers market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Glass Bottles and Containers market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Glass Bottles and Containers Market, Glass Bottles and Containers Europe Market, Glass Bottles and Containers APAC Market, Glass Bottles and Containers Market By Application, Glass Bottles and Containers Market By Rising Trends, Glass Bottles and Containers Market Development, Glass Bottles and Containers Market Forecast, Glass Bottles and Containers Market Future, Glass Bottles and Containers Market Growth, Glass Bottles and Containers Market In Key Countries, Glass Bottles and Containers Market Latest Report, Glass Bottles and Containers Market Swot Analysis, Glass Bottles and Containers Market Top Manufacturers, Glass Bottles and Containers Sales Market, Glass Bottles and Containers United States Market, Glass Bottles and Containers Market share, Glass Bottles and Containers Market Size, Glass Bottles and Containers market Trends, Glass Bottles and Containers Market 2018, Glass Bottles and Containers market 2019