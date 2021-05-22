(2018 – 2023) Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market are –

BCM GRC Ltd.

Betofiber A.S.

Blueconcrete

CHENG Concrete

Fibrex Construction Group

Fibrobeton Yapı Elemanları

Fishstone

Formglas Products Ltd.

Frey-Fil Corporation

GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

Loveld Nv

Pennine Stone Ltd.

Surecrete Design Products

Telling Ltd







The global glass fiber reinforced concrete market is expected to register a high CAGR during 2018 to 2023 (the forecast period). North America is estimated to lead the market, due to the rapid increase in adoption of GFRC technology in the region. Sprayed GFRC is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment, by type.

Increased Emphasis on Green Buildings (LEED Ratings)

Green buildings, generally called sustainable buildings or green constructions, are built using the environmentally viable and responsible processes. There is an increased awareness among the public regarding green structures, especially in the developed nations of America and Europe. Buildings account for 8% of the total energy consumption in the world. LEED is a very popular building certification program developed by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). These ratings intend to understand the structural efficiency in building and operation in an environmentally responsible and resource-efficient manner. Thus, with the increase in adoption of green buildings, the demand of GFRC is on the constant rise.

Sprayed – The Fastest Growing Segment by Type

Sprayed GFRC is known for its ultimate performance and flexibility, across around the globe. The higher flexural strength requires usage of higher fiber content material with longer size fiber and lower water/cement ratio. Sprayed GFRC has increased ductility, which allows the constructor to utilize panels with size as large as 10-15 m2. Due to their higher fiber content, the cement fibers and slurry can be applied directly to the molding surface using spray technique. The sprayed GFRC is typically applied in two-layer format, in which, first layer is the face coat that has no fiber and thin layer, while the other layer has fiber and is sprayed with the equipment i.e., spray gun. Better performance and usage in different constructive applications is making the sprayed type product widely preferable by the end users.

North America Region to Lead the Market

Glass fiber reinforced concrete is widely used in construction and repair of buildings. They are used in construction of foundations, roofing, floors, walls, and windows. United States overall construction market grew by 2.3% in the Q4 of 2017 over Q4 2016, due to the rise in new single-family house constructions. The new residential construction in terms of annual rate for housing units started in United States, recorded growth of 6.34% in 2016 over 2015. In the first 11 months of 2017, the new residential construction recorded a growth of 2.49% compared to the same time period in 2016. The construction sector of Canada has witnessed a positive growth in 2017, after two years of gradual decrease in construction output. With the increase in investments from private and government sectors, the construction industry is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period. The demand for remodeling of houses in Mexico increased by 3.8% in 2017. All these factors would rapidly drive the market for glass fiber reinforced concrete in North America region in the forecast period.

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) market and how prosperous they are?

