(2018 – 2023) Global Gluten-Free Bread Products, Cookies & Snacks Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Gluten-Free Bread Products, Cookies & Snacks Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 10.5% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Gluten-Free Bread Products, Cookies & Snacks market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Gluten-Free Bread Products, Cookies & Snacks market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Gluten-Free Bread Products, Cookies & Snacks Market are –

Amy’s Kitchen

Inc.

Bob’s Red Mill

Boulder Brands

Inc.

Dr. Schär

Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC

Frontier Soups

General Mills

Inc.

Genius Foods

Golden West Specialty Foods

H.J. Heinz Company

Hain Celestial Group

Inc.

Hero Group AG

Kelkin Ltd.

Mrs. Crimbles

Newburn Bakehouse (Warburtons Bakery)

Pamela’s Products

Quinoa Corporation

Raisio PLC

Wholly Wholesome

Globally the market for gluten-free foods & beverages is dominated by bread products, cookies & snacks, which is also forecast to be the fastest growing category. The market records a revenue of USD 629 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Studies prove that the shopping behavior of 55% of the consumers tend to spend 30% or more on their grocery budget for gluten-free food. This proves the prominence of inclusion of gluten free products in food and beverages

Market Dynamics

The market is largely driven by healthy consumption from the western population. However, the gluten-free market has takers from consumers with health-conscious population as the target market. An increase in gluten sensitivity and typical symptoms of intolerance that is classified as celiac disease among the consumers, especially in the countries like the U.S, drive the market for gluten free products. High product cost of the gluten free products is one of the factors restraining the market. With new product innovations in the bakery and confectionary market, the market for gluten free bread products, cookies and snacks is trending. Millions of individuals around the world have started consuming gluten-free products, not only because of being diagnosed with celiac disease but also because of a general perception of maintaining better health.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product type as: bread products, cookies and Snacks. Bread products are a part of the traditions in the European countries and an important part of their culinary culture. Though gluten-free bread recipes are popular among European consumers, owing to stringent regulations in many European countries, manufacturers are also reducing the salt content in bread products. Companies such as Schär and Moilas are catering to the demand for gluten-free bread in this region. The bread market has reached maturity in the North American and European region and gluten free breads is expected to drive the bread market globally.

Cookies market is flooded with number of private labeled players, who are trying to come up new product innovations.

Regional Analysis

By region, North America is the largest market for gluten-free bread products, cookies & snacks, followed by Europe and South America. In terms of growth, too, North Americas market for gluten-free bread products, cookies & snacks is slated to outpace other global regions by registering a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

