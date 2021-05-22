(2018 – 2023) Global Green Building Materials Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Green Building Materials Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Green Building Materials market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Green Building Materials market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Green Building Materials Market are –

Alumasc Group PLC

BASF

Bauder Ltd

Binderholz GmbH

CertainTeed Corporation (Saint-Gobain)

DowDuPont

Forbo Group

Interface Inc.

Kingspan Group PLC

Lafarge

National Fiber

Novagard Solutions Inc.

Chengdu Onekin Green Building Materials Co. Ltd

Owens Corning

PPG Industries

RedBuilt

LLC

Reward Wall Systems Inc. (Fox Blocks)

Sika AG

Soben International Eco Ltd

Structurlam Products Ltd

Sunlight Electrical Pte. Ltd

Techno Green PVC Pvt. Ltd

ZinCo USA Inc.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12885337

The global green building materials market is expected to register a moderate growth during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America accounted for the largest market in 2017, due to the favorable policies and building codes promoting the usage of green building materials in the construction industry, coupled with increasing renovation activities.

Favorable Government Policies for Green Buildings

Favorable policies implemented by various governments across the world are driving the market for green building materials. Rating systems, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in the United States, Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) in the United Kingdom, and Green Building Evaluation Labeling (GBEL) in China, is paving the way through incentives for greater acceptance of green building materials among consumers. Increasing urbanization, and national commitments to preserve resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions are driving China’s steady commitment to expand the green buildings share in its massive construction market. Additionally, a number of incentives are offered in various states and cities in the United States and various countries in Europe, to encourage building owners to achieve green building certifications. Hence, the market for green building materials is growing during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

Rising number of building codes and policies mandating energy-efficient structures have led to the growth of green building constructions in the residential sector. According to National Association of Home Builders (NABH), around 17% of single family home builders are committed to build green homes, while 11% of them are highly involved in green building projects in 2017, in the United States. By 2022, significant growth is expected among the builders dedicated to build green homes whose figures are estimated to reach 28%. Furthermore, growing awareness among consumers, especially in developed nations, regarding the energy benefits associated with green homes, are expected to drive the residential green building materials market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America accounted for the largest market, due to the favorable policies and building codes promoting the usage of green building materials in the construction industry, coupled with increasing renovation activities. Infrastructure development, particularly in Canada and United States, is expected to have a positive impact toward growth. Canada is one of the leading markets for global green building materials in North America. Green buildings in Canada have reached a significant milestone, with over one billion square feet of LEED projects in Canada, according to Canada Green Building Council (CaGBC). Furthermore, with the government policies directed toward Net-Zero Homes(NZH) and various initiatives taken up to drive the nation toward low-carbon footprint, increased activity is expected in the green building construction industry are driving the demand for green building materials in the region over the forecast period.

Major Players: BASF SE, DuPont, Owens Corning, and Kingspan Group PLC, amongst others.

Have any Query Related Green Building Materials market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12885337

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Green Building Materials product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Green Building Materials region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Green Building Materials growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Green Building Materials market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Green Building Materials market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Green Building Materials market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Green Building Materials suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Green Building Materials product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Green Building Materials market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Green Building Materials market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Green Building Materials Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Green Building Materials market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Green Building Materials market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Green Building Materials Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12885337

Green Building Materials Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Green Building Materials market, scope of report and include research phases

Green Building Materials market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Green Building Materials market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Green Building Materials Market, Green Building Materials Europe Market, Green Building Materials APAC Market, Green Building Materials Market By Application, Green Building Materials Market By Rising Trends, Green Building Materials Market Development, Green Building Materials Market Forecast, Green Building Materials Market Future, Green Building Materials Market Growth, Green Building Materials Market In Key Countries, Green Building Materials Market Latest Report, Green Building Materials Market Swot Analysis, Green Building Materials Market Top Manufacturers, Green Building Materials Sales Market, Green Building Materials United States Market, Green Building Materials Market share, Green Building Materials Market Size, Green Building Materials market Trends, Green Building Materials Market 2018, Green Building Materials market 2019