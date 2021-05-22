(2018 – 2023) Global Histology and Cytology Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Histology and Cytology Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 13% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Histology and Cytology market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Histology and Cytology market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Histology and Cytology Market are –

Abbott

Becton Dickinson And Company

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hologic

Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Perkinelmer

Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Inc. And Trivitron Healthcare

The global histology and cytology market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 13.0% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. Histology and cytology belong to the scientific medical specialty dealing with human tissues and cells diagnostics, and this market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer and extensive research and development in the diagnostics domain. The well-established healthcare infrastructure with better coverage of diagnosis and treatment through a wide network of diagnostic clinics, will help North America to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

The growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on increased demand for the histology and cytology market. According to the 2012 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 14 million new cases of cancers, which were expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. In the US, as per the National Cancer Institute report of 2018, an estimated 1.73 million new cases of cancer diagnosed in the United States and nearly 0.61 million people died from the disease. The histological methods help in increasing the sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of diagnostic methods. Similarly, the combined methods help in better diagnosis of diseases such breast cancer and lung cancer. Thus, the prevalence of cancer plays a vital role in increasing the demand of histology and cytology market.

Other driving factors include increasing standardization of pathological laboratories, technological advancement in the diagnostics and molecular techniques, and favorable reimbursement for cancer screening and laboratory tests.

Saftey Issues and Diagnostic Accuracy Issues with Histopathological and Cytopathological Tests

The safety issues and diagnostic accuracy is one of the primary factor hindering this market. The safety issues are mainly related to potentially hazardous chemicals, biohazardous materials, accidents linked to the equipment and instrumentation. According to the 2013 publication in the Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, even though the accuracy of frozen artifacts ranges between 89% — 98%, the frozen nature produces inferior slides for microscopic examination and sampling errors, which results from the heterogeneity of a tumor. Thus, this factor is one of the key aspects hindering the usage of histology and cytology in the research labs and diagnostic centers.

Another factor hindering the growth of this market is the lack of awareness among public for diagnostic tests.

Asia-Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate with the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The healthy CAGR is expected due to the surge in the scientific researches in the South Asian countries. Novel opportunities are further enhanced by the rising number of long-term collaborations of multinational companies with domestic manufacturers and research laboratories in this region.

This is followed by the wide diversified patient pool of cancer and genetic disorders with rising role of personalized medicine in the treatment of genetic and other disorders. North America is expected to dominate the market with a large number of clinical research laboratories and academic institutes with better regulatory framework in the countries of this region.

