(2018 – 2023) Global Hyaluronic acid Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Hyaluronic acid Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Hyaluronic acid market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Hyaluronic acid market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Hyaluronic acid Market are –

Alfa Sagittarius

Altergon Italia Srl



Baoding Faithful Industry Co.

ltd

Bioiberica S.A.U

Kikkoman Biochemifa Company

Merck & Co.

Parry Nutraceuticals

Qufu Guanglong Biochemical Factory

Shandong Damy Biotechnology Co.

Ltd

Shandong Topscience Biotech

Shandong Yinhe Biotechnology Co.

Ltd.

Shiseido Company

Limited

Symatese S.A.S

Vital Esthetique

Hyaluronic Acid Market Insight

The global hyaluronic acid market is projected to grow at the rate of 5.2% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. A 2017 published study from “Clinical Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology,” reported reduction in wrinkles and improvement in skin luster after the intake of hyaluronic acid supplements post 12-week duration.

Growing Preference for Dietary Supplements Driving Hyaluronic Acid Market Growth

The dietary supplement manufacturers are making hyaluronic acid supplement in combination with collagen, vitamins, glucosamine in various forms such as tablets, oral liquid, and capsules. For example, Jarrow Foods, NOW Foods, Solaray, and NatureBell among others. The hyaluronic acid used in supplements are majorly derived from sources such as chicken cartilage and rooster combs. Other prominent sources include bone broths, soy-based foods, starchy root vegetables, and citrus fruits (prevents degradation of compound). However, they are not direct sources of the compound so the bioavailability becomes low with age in the human body.

Increased Application of Hyaluronic Acid within the Cosmetic Industry

The amount of hyaluronic acid decreases with age and is one of the major factors responsible for ageing of the skin. According to Nutrition Journal study in 2014, it has demonstrated to help moisturize and enhance dry aging skin. The Journal of Clinical & Aesthetic Dermatology in 2014 had published that hyaluronic acid is effective in improving the appearance, texture and hydration of the skin – thus diminishing the depth of wrinkles. The lower molecular weight of the compound results in higher penetration of compound in the skin. Hence, it has found application in anti-wrinkle and anti-aging cream, as well as in injectable cosmetic filler – which in turn is driving the market growth for hyaluronic acid as an ingredient.

Asia-Pacific at the Leading Front in Hyaluronic Acid Market

By Region, Asia-Pacific accounted for highest share followed by North America, Europe, and others in 2017. Developed markets like US and Europe are importing the hyaluronic acid compound from Asia-Pacific countries such as China. The rapidly ageing demographic profiles of the various countries in the Asia-Pacific region including Japan, Australia, and China have presented a huge opportunity for the dietary supplement and cosmetics industry to develop and gain increasing revenues in the hyaluronic acid market.

Competitive Landscape of Hyaluronic Acid Market

Major Key Players – Alfa Sagittarius, Altergon Italia Srl,, Baoding Faithful Industry Co.,ltd, Bioiberica S.A.U, Kikkoman Biochemifa Company, Merck & Co., Parry Nutraceuticals, Qufu Guanglong Biochemical Factory, Shandong Damy Biotechnology Co.,Ltd, Shandong Topscience Biotech, Shandong Yinhe Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shiseido Company, Limited, Symatese S.A.S and Vital Esthetique, among others.

