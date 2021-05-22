(2018 – 2023) Global Industrial Control Systems Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Industrial Control Systems Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 8.72% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Industrial Control Systems market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Industrial Control Systems market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Industrial Control Systems Market are –

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Tofino Security

Kasa Companies Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Emerson Electric

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

The global industrial control systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.72% during 2018-2023. The industrial control systems market protects industries, such as electric, water, transportation, oil & gas, chemical, food & beverage, and automotive, from threats, like Stuxnet, Duqu, and Flame. The scope of the study is limited to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Systems (SCADA), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) types of control systems. Various governments and companies around the world are using these systems to protect their infrastructure from various threats from attackers, foreign intelligence, terrorists, and spammers from acquiring control or altering the infrastructure in any way.

Increased Focus toward Manufacturing in Developing Economies is expected to be the Major Driver for the Market

The industrial control systems has reached the saturation level in established regions, such as Europe and North America. The strongest growth opportunity lies in the emerging economies. For industrial control systems, the industrialization capability of a nation plays a vital role in order to understand the potential of the market. In emerging economies, several government initiatives promote techniques for efficient industrial production through automation. Industrial control systems in countries, such as South Korea, Brazil, and China, are on an upswing, along with other emerging economies, globally.

The countries in Southeast Asia, The Middle Eastern countries, and few other developing countries, are investing more in industrial sector development and upgradation of existing facilities. The vision of fully automated factories is there with organizations trying to completely automate their new plants built in these regions and the old infrastructures are being upgraded to achieve automation. The emerging markets accounted for 50% of the global industrial control systems market.

Automotive Sector is expected to Dominate the Global Industrial Control Systems Market

The developing economies are still the primary market growth engine for the automotive industry. Countries, such as China and India, are investing heavily in a variety of industries. The adoption of the industrial controls systems market has seen a marked increase in the automotive industry. The manufacturing base of automotive companies is being shifted from China to Mexico and increase in foreign direct investment is contributing to the growth of the industrial control systems market. The rising population, coupled with growing disposable incomes, has resulted in a tremendous rise in domestic demand. Free trade agreements and economic partnerships are expected to intensify competition and the overall manufacturing sector, and the relevant government initiatives are anticipated to boost the automotive industry in the next few years.

SCADA Segment is Anticipated to Gain Momentum over the Forecast Timeframe

SCADA solutions are providing operators real-time data, along with the capability for monitoring remote process over large distance. They are suitable for industries, such as oil & gas, power, energy, and chemical, where the facilities are located far away and operations are conducted remotely. SCADA helps in gathering, monitoring, and analyzing data, with machine interaction connected via human machine interface (HMI) software, thereby, providing an impetus to the industrial control systems market growth.

North America is one of the largest markets for the industrial control systems market, globally

The market in the North American region is huge, mainly due to large-scale domestic manufacturing, government initiative toward automated technology, and technological innovation in information technology. The growth of the North American automotive industry, along with the increase in automotive manufacture hubs, is expected to drive the ICS industry in North America.

The emergence of the information technology and the increased usage of IoT across a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and automotive applications has added a new dimension in the way of conducting business operation in the country. The United States is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution, where data is being used on an extensive scale for production, and integrating the data with a wide variety of manufacturing systems throughout the supply chain.

