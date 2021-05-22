(2018 – 2023) Global Industrial Starches Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Industrial Starches Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Industrial Starches market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Industrial Starches market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Industrial Starches Market are –

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Grain Processing Corporation

Roquette Frères

The Tereos Group

Royal Cosun

Altia Industrial Services

Grain Processing Corporation

Manildra Group

Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd.

GreenTech Industries Ltd.

AMYLCO Group of Companies

The global industrial starch market size was estimated to be USD 103.5 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The global industrial starches market has high potential for growth due to the multiple functionalities of starch, starch derivatives & sweeteners in a diverse range of end-user industries.

Market Dynamics

The extensive range of applications in various industries acts as a driver for industrial starches. Industrial starches are largely used as adhesives in paper and packaging material manufacturing, etc. Growing demand for starch is mainly due to its use in the coating of papers as one of the binders. Coated paper from starch has enhanced smoothness, whiteness, stability, and hence, improves the printing quality, which has boosted the sales of industrial starches. The growing demand for industrial starches as food additives, such as thickeners, are also responsible for the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global industrial starch market is segmented, by type, into native starch and starch derivatives & sweeteners. The market for starch derivatives & sweeteners dominated in 2018, with the largest share, in terms of volume consumption. The market for native starch is projected to grow at a stable rate, owing to the maturity of its industrial applications.

By source, the industrial starch market in segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, and others. The market for corn was the largest in 2018. The production of cornstarch has increased tremendously owing to its multiple functionalities, such as thickening and adhesion. It is used in food, corrugation & paper making, textiles, etc. Applications, like pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and corrugation & paper making, collectively, accounted as the fastest-growing segment of the industrial starch market.

The industrial starch market, by form, was dominated by liquid form, and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment. This is due to the wide use of sweeteners, such as maltodextrin and glucose syrups, in the liquid form. Native starch is found in dry form, while starch derivatives, mainly, sweeteners, are largely produced in liquid form. Modified starches are largely produced in dry form.

Regional Analysis

The industrial starch market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa. In Asia-Pacific, China has the major market share, followed by India. Asia-Pacific has a dominant position due to the increasing consumption of starch, its derivatives, and sweeteners. Moreover, due to fewer raw materials and production costs, along with less rigid environment regulations, Asia-Pacific is in a better position to produce starch at more competitive prices than developed countries of Europe and North America.

