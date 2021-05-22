(2018 – 2023) Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Infection Surveillance Solutions market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Infection Surveillance Solutions market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market are –

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Premier Inc.

DEB Group Ltd.

RL Solutions

Hygreen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Atlas Medical Software

Gojo Industries Inc.

ICNet International Limited

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Truven Health Analytics.

The global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.50 %, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to products offered by major players, which include Software and Services. While the regions considered in the scope of the report include United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

Widespread occurrence of an infectious disease is most common in the less hygienic areas, and where hospitals and long-term care centers are struggling to maintain hygienic condition, especially in surgical and orthopedic wards. Hospitals, and other healthcare centers are turning to software analytical tools for solutions. Infection surveillance analytics help organize and interpret health data by investigating the various parameters, and incorporation those for the implementation and estimation of public health practice; to control the frequency of healthcare associated infections. These nosocomial infections mostly occur in patients after admission to hospitals and these kind of infections decrease the immunity in patients, as there is already a prevailing infection of a different disease; the chances of epidemic are more due to weak infection control practices.

Increasing Investment in Healthcare Spending and Changing Healthcare Scenario Fuel the Growth for Infection Surveillance Solutions

Proactive government measures, like the Affordable Care Act and the other policies continued to have an impact on the growth of healthcare spending in 2015. Additionally, faster growth took place because of improved hospital care, private health insurance, and technology implementation in dealing with the patients’ health problems. This trend has triggered the usage of advanced technological tools, like infection surveillance solutions, to maintain the hygienic conditions in hospitals. About 45% of US hospitals now use electronic surveillance systems (ESS), and it is expected to increase further in the near future where these systems are integrated with the infection surveillance solution software services.

The healthcare sector is moving from its traditional, fragmented approach to financial and better clinical operations focused on connectivity and convergence. For instance, in the US, increasing healthcare costs are making individual hospitals move, or merge with independent healthcare groups to form larger health systems that can broaden their service reach, leverage economies of scale and also can withstand rising regulatory pressures from the recent government. These dynamics are influencing the growth of the technological advances in the hospital, which in turn, boost the infection surveillance solutions market.

The Widespread Growth of Infections in Long-term Care Facilities is expected to Increase their Adoption in the Domain

Long-term care facilities or LTCFs are a collective of skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They usually provide a variety of services, both personal and medical care, to the people who are unable to manage independently in the community. Whereas, in the US alone, over 4 million people are admitted in these LTCFs each year and around one million persons reside in assisted living facilities. These facilities are effected by a serious infection, where 1 to 3 million people affected by these infections each year in these facilities. Infections include diarrheal diseases, urinary tract infection, and other infections.

In 2015, a reported 1.6 billion people required mass or individual treatment and care for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Due to these factors LTCFs are trying to adopt advanced technological tools to reduce infection rates. Infection surveillance solution tools can program and design the prevention of the spread of infection in healthcare environments. When these elements are practiced consistently, the risk of infection among patients can be reduced over a period. Most of the patients are institutionalized in these facilities, because they have significant impaired functional and chronic illnesses. These, to certain degree, are also associated with the risk of infection with resistant organisms.

United States is one of the Prime Markets for the Adoption of Infection Surveillance Solutions Technology

North America is one of the largest markets for medical technology research industries, globally. The huge market in the region is mainly due to growing R&D activities in medical sciences. Particularly in the United States of America Health and Human Services (HHS), which is governed by the cabinet-level department of the US federal government is very liberal in funding and maintaining the technological research in medical sciences.

As new technological developments are growing rapidly in medical field, now in mergence with analytical technology, there is a strong focus on improving the health conditions of people, as well as tackling the adverse effects from the increasing health diseases and infections. For example, surgical wound infections are a common cause of nosocomial infections, and nearly 30 million patients suffer from the surgical site infections (SSI) each year. Each year, this number grows and it is proportional to rise in number of surgeries in the United States.

Moreover, healthcare associated infections (HAIs) are even increasing at faster rate, which is creating major concern regarding patient safety. As many of these infections occur in the intensive care unit (ICU), hospitals are facing struggles in reducing the infection rate. The annual hospital cost of HAIs is around USD 33 billion per year, in the United States. Due to these issues, the US Department of Health and Human Services made it a priority and made it as a national reduction of HAIs with the objective of building a safer, more inexpensive healthcare system, for all Americans.

