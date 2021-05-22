(2018 – 2023) Global Lighting Management Systems Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Lighting Management Systems Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Lighting Management Systems market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Lighting Management Systems market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Lighting Management Systems Market are –

Osram Gmabh

Schneider Electric

General Electric

LG Electronics

Siemens AG

Harman International

Hubbell

Honeywell International

Inc.

Sternberg Lighting

Lighting Holding B.V.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Echelon Corporation

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc



The increasing efficiency and reducing cost of lighting management systems are making them an economically preferred option. The growing construction industry, particularly in developing countries, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period (2018 – 2023¬).

Better Efficiency of Lighting Management System is Expected to Drive the Market

The lighting management systems provide a better efficiency compared to the conventional switch operated lighting system. The technological advancements are making these systems more efficient and less expensive, which in turn are making them more attractive in terms of economic viability. These factors are driving the lighting management system demand. The lack of residential consumer awareness, particularly in developing countries, is a major restraint for the market.

Growing Construction Sector in Asia-Pacific Region to Drive the Market

Asia-Pacific region has the biggest construction sector in the world. This region comprises emerging countries, like India and China that are investing heavily in infrastructure projects. This region has one of the fastest growing population, which coupled with rapid urbanization and economic growth in the regions, is expected to drive the private construction sector. Apart from that, the region also has one of the fastest growing industrial sectors. The growing government, industrial, commercial, and residential sector infrastructure project are expected to support a substantial growth rate of the market during the forecast period.

UAE to Register Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

Dubai is hosting the World Expo event that is to be held in 2020. The construction projects related to Expo 2020 gained a full momentum during 2017. Dubai is considered one of the most stable markets in the region. The Expo 2020 is expected to help attract more Foreign Direct Investment, particularly in the construction sector. It is estimated that Expo 2020 project will create about 300,000 direct jobs and hence, a large influx of immigrants is expected to fill the required workforce, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for residential construction projects. Another driver for the construction market in the country is oil price recovery. Government spending dominates the construction industry in the country. Majority of UAE’s revenue comes from upstream oil & gas industry. As a result, after the oil price crisis in mid-2014, the spending on the construction sector in the country declined. But after the recovery in oil prices during 2016-17, the construction industry gained positive momentum. The increasing investments in the construction industry are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period in the country.

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Lighting Management Systems product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Lighting Management Systems region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Lighting Management Systems growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Lighting Management Systems market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Lighting Management Systems market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Lighting Management Systems market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Lighting Management Systems suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Lighting Management Systems product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Lighting Management Systems market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Lighting Management Systems market and how prosperous they are?

