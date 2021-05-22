(2018 – 2023) Global Live Cell Imaging Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Live Cell Imaging Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Live Cell Imaging market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Live Cell Imaging market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Live Cell Imaging Market are –

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Carl Zeiss

GE Healthcare

Leica Microsystems

Olympus Corporation

Molecular Devices

LCC

Nikon Corporation

PerkinElmer

Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Inc.

The Live Cell Imaging market is expected to register a growth rate of nearly 8.5% over the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Live cell imaging techniques allows the real-time examination of every aspect of cellular function under normal and experimental examinations. As per the geographical analysis, the North American region possess several factors such as well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high content screening techniques in drug discovery and government funding in cell based research which makes this market to retain dominance in this region.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease Demanding Higher & Quicker Diagnostic Facilities Boost the Growth of Live Cell Imaging Market

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease are expected to increase by 57% by the year 2020. Increased demand on healthcare systems due to the chronic disease has become a major concern. Also, the rise of age and lifestyle-related chronic disease is increasing healthcare demand and spending. In developing market, cancer and heart disease are becoming the main causes of death, the result of urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, changing diets, rising obesity levels, and widespread availability of tobacco products. As per WHO, China and India now have the world’s highest number of diabetes sufferers at more than 98 million and 65 million individuals. Due to increasing prevalence of chronic disease there is a high demand of medical devices that enable early detection and quick diagnosis that could prove to be particularly impactful. Others factors that are spurring the growth of the market are adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery and government funding for cell-based research.

High Cost of High-Content Screening Systems Restrain Growth of the Live Cell Imaging Market

High-content screening (HCS) is a well-established approach for the multi-parametric analysis of cellular events. HCS imaging systems have continually evolved with improvements that enabled to meet user demands of greater flexibility and the growing requirements of assays involving complex cellular disease models. However, high cost of HCS is acting as a major restraint as high-throughput, cell-based screening using such microtiter-plate platforms which are very expensive because of the relatively large amounts of high-cost reagents and cells are needed, particularly when 96-well plates are used. Moreover, the technology requires highly skilled professional in order to study and understand the cell functions. The lack of availability of skilled professional is also expected to restrain the growth of live cell imaging market.

North America holds the largest share in the Live Cell Imaging Market

North America dominated the market share in 2017, due to generous investements and funding avilable for research in this field which is the key driver in this region. Also, in 2016 the Government of Canada has announced the funding to support Canada Research Chairs Program. This fund was a part of total funding worth more than USD 164 million that was allocated for infrastructure and also projects on cell imaging in plant development, that are untaken by the McGill University are also included in this program.

