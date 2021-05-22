(2018 – 2023) Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 22.37% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Mobile Business Intelligence market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Mobile Business Intelligence market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Mobile Business Intelligence Market are –

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Tableau Software

TIBCO Software

QlikTech International

Information Builders Inc.

Yellowfin International

Zoho Corporation

Phocas Software

Sisense and e-Zest Solutions Ltd.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887105

The mobile business intelligence market has been valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.37% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2023. The report profiles the on cloud and on premise providers of business intelligence software and service for managing business data for SMEs and large organizations.

Business intelligence (BI) solutions are widely deployed in businesses to apply analysis and modelling to large volumes of enterprise data, and produce meaningful reports and visuals summarizing business information. This is used for making insightful decisions regarding the business, market, products, staff and customers. BI is a natural fit for mobile devices. Many workers spend a majority of their time away from their desks and can’t easily access corporate information. Hence, these mobile workers who often need the most up-to-date information need BI to make on-the-spot decisions, monitor operational processes and make efficient use of their time out of the office which drives the market.

Moreover, smartphones and tablet computers are being sold at a rapid pace. Soon, a large swath of employees will have these devices and want to run corporate applications on them, including business intelligence. There has been a significant rise in the mobile device usage coupled with rising internet penetration which is majorly driving the market.

Healthcare Sector Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

iOS App Store and Android Market have several health apps which are helpful for healthcare providers. These apps capture results of blood tests, blood glucose readings, X-ray and other medical images as well as medication-related information. Medical devices within the network automatically record patient’s vital parameters and help the physician to schedule lab work, imaging studies, enter billing codes, prescribe medications and schedule follow-up visits. Hence, the healthcare professionals are flocking to iPad-driven mobility schemes as a means to quickly access vital patient information. With these mobile BI tools to analyze patient throughput, improve patient triage flow, improved decisions based on the population of the healthcare organization can be taken letting hospitals provide better patient outcomes.

North America to Account for the Largest Share

North America is a major player in the development and implementation of new technologies. The strength of the North American data economy is evident as it has a vibrant big-data and business analytics oriented startups. The region is also maintaining its dominance in the ICT industry due to the presence of large (and famous) corporations based there like Apple, Facebook, IBM and Google. Moreover, data driven organizations are also on the rise across all industries. The healthcare industry in the country is growing at a rapid pace where many internal and external locations and its level of quality may be unknown.

Moreover, the US government also actively implements mobile BI solutions across its organizations. The companies are also investing significantly in developing suitable solutions. In 2016, Birst introduced Networked BI and Analytics platform that eliminated analytical data silos within U.S. government agencies, including the DoD, and provided a secure platform to improve the speed, alignment, and economics of business intelligence across multiple departments.

Have any Query Related Mobile Business Intelligence market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887105

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Mobile Business Intelligence product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Mobile Business Intelligence region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Mobile Business Intelligence growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Mobile Business Intelligence market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Mobile Business Intelligence market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Mobile Business Intelligence market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Mobile Business Intelligence suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Mobile Business Intelligence product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Mobile Business Intelligence market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Mobile Business Intelligence market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Mobile Business Intelligence Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Mobile Business Intelligence market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Mobile Business Intelligence market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Mobile Business Intelligence Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887105

Mobile Business Intelligence Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Mobile Business Intelligence market, scope of report and include research phases

Mobile Business Intelligence market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Mobile Business Intelligence market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Mobile Business Intelligence Market, Mobile Business Intelligence Europe Market, Mobile Business Intelligence APAC Market, Mobile Business Intelligence Market By Application, Mobile Business Intelligence Market By Rising Trends, Mobile Business Intelligence Market Development, Mobile Business Intelligence Market Forecast, Mobile Business Intelligence Market Future, Mobile Business Intelligence Market Growth, Mobile Business Intelligence Market In Key Countries, Mobile Business Intelligence Market Latest Report, Mobile Business Intelligence Market Swot Analysis, Mobile Business Intelligence Market Top Manufacturers, Mobile Business Intelligence Sales Market, Mobile Business Intelligence United States Market, Mobile Business Intelligence Market share, Mobile Business Intelligence Market Size, Mobile Business Intelligence market Trends, Mobile Business Intelligence Market 2018, Mobile Business Intelligence market 2019