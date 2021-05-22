(2018 – 2023) Global Mobile Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Mobile Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 25% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Mobile market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Mobile market, during the forecast period.

The global mobile marketing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by various market players from various end-user sectors including retail, telecommunication, travel & logistics, education, automotive, broadcast & media. The regions considered under the scope of the report include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Mobile marketing is the coherent multichannel promotion of products or services through mobile phone, devices, smartphones, and networks. Mobile marketing channels are the fastest growing mean to connect with the audience since customers check text messages more frequently than emails and as per a report by Marketo, approx. 97% of the text messages are read within 4 minutes of being sent. Hence, each message sent can be highly targeted with a higher response rate than any other means of communication.

Retail Sector to Dominate the Mobile Marketing Market over the Forecast Period

Mobile has already started to have a major impact on the retail industry and is increasing day-by-day. Consumers heavily rely on the mobile applications that are available on their devices to compare product prices, check the availability of the product at a store or just request to pick up a purchase from a store. Today, there are numerous retail mobile phone apps being developed to streamline their shopping experience through different marketing and promotional strategy.

Mobile Marketing Market

According to research conducted by Statistica, in 2016, the number of mobile apps that were downloaded was around 2.52 billion, and this figure is expected to reach 268.69 billion by 2020. With respect to the retail industry, studies have indicated that the use of retail store apps varies concerning the device available to the user.

Asia-Pacific to Hold the Highest Market Share Region in the Mobile Marketing Market

The APAC region is expected to be the largest revenue generator region for mobile marketing vendors during the forecast period, followed by North America. The market growth in developing countries of Asia-Pacific regions can be accounted for the enhancements in network connectivity, increasing number of unique mobile subscribers, growing 3G and 4G network, and increasing awareness among enterprises. The major vendors have adopted different types of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their offerings in the mobile marketing market in the region. The mobile commerce segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate among solutions in this region, as this form of online advertisement is probably cheaper than using other advertising tactics.

Mobile Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Mobile market, scope of report and include research phases

Mobile market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Mobile market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

