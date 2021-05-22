(2018 – 2023) Global Multimedia Chipsets Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Multimedia Chipsets Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Multimedia Chipsets market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Multimedia Chipsets market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Multimedia Chipsets Market are –

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

DSP Group Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Samsung Group

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

STMicroelectronics

and Actions Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887100

The multimedia chipsets market has been valued at USD 26.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), to reach USD 39.76 billion by 2023. The scope of the report covers the applications of chipsets in multimedia products such as TVs, set top boxes, computers, and handheld devices across various industries.

Rising penetration of high-speed internet connection, increasing demand for functional hardware in various mobile devices, including smartphones and wearable combined with the high growth potential of multimedia chipsets in the gaming industry are major factors driving the market for multimedia chipsets. The rapid growth of set top box and IPTV is also driving the demand for multimedia chipsets. Moreover, initiatives have been taken by various governments across the world that instruct the digitization of conservative cable television, like the changeover from analog to an internet centered digital television system, which has increased the demand of set top boxes at a tremendous rate. However, higher static costs related to the formation of manufacture unit is limiting the development of multimedia chipsets market.

Owing to the increasing demand for smartphones and other handheld devices there has been a growth in the number of users demanding consumer electronics for the purpose of watching videos and movies online. Improved internet facilities across the world has made it easier for consumer to stream videos online, considerably increasing their numbers over the past few years. Hence, graphics chipsets have consistently been holding the larger revenue share in multimedia chipsets market.

Furthermore, the market in 2017 witnessed several technological developments taken up by various companies. For instance, in October, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. introduced Embedded Radeon E9170 Series graphics processing unit which expanded display capabilities and were available with multi-chip module format, which was integrated with memory. This core graphics technology is ideal for delivering crystal clear resolution and a stunning and seamless 4K experience across multiple displays. Also, in July 2017, Cirrus Logic had launched a development kit for Alexa Voice Service that boosted the smart speakers and smart home applications including hands-free portable speakers, voice-controlled devices, and networked speakers. These advances have introduced market with various new innovative products that have spurred the adoption of these chipsets.

Asia Pacific to remain a Lucrative Market for Multimedia Chipsets

APAC is expected to witness a higher demand for handheld devices and set top boxes and IPTVs, which form the two most lucrative application segments for multimedia chipsets. Asia Pacific multimedia chipsets also take in high investments for SoC manufacturing, which complements the fact that this region is a global hub for semiconductor companies. China holds the largest number of smartphone users in the world, while also having a huge subscription base for IPTVs, making it a key market for multimedia chipset players. At the same time, Singapore offers a very high level of market penetration for smartphones and consumer electronics, allowing most entrants a good shot at gaining revenues.

Have any Query Related Multimedia Chipsets market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887100

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Multimedia Chipsets product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Multimedia Chipsets region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Multimedia Chipsets growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Multimedia Chipsets market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Multimedia Chipsets market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Multimedia Chipsets market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Multimedia Chipsets suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Multimedia Chipsets product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Multimedia Chipsets market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Multimedia Chipsets market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Multimedia Chipsets Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Multimedia Chipsets market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Multimedia Chipsets market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Multimedia Chipsets Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887100

Multimedia Chipsets Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Multimedia Chipsets market, scope of report and include research phases

Multimedia Chipsets market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Multimedia Chipsets market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Multimedia Chipsets Market, Multimedia Chipsets Europe Market, Multimedia Chipsets APAC Market, Multimedia Chipsets Market By Application, Multimedia Chipsets Market By Rising Trends, Multimedia Chipsets Market Development, Multimedia Chipsets Market Forecast, Multimedia Chipsets Market Future, Multimedia Chipsets Market Growth, Multimedia Chipsets Market In Key Countries, Multimedia Chipsets Market Latest Report, Multimedia Chipsets Market Swot Analysis, Multimedia Chipsets Market Top Manufacturers, Multimedia Chipsets Sales Market, Multimedia Chipsets United States Market, Multimedia Chipsets Market share, Multimedia Chipsets Market Size, Multimedia Chipsets market Trends, Multimedia Chipsets Market 2018, Multimedia Chipsets market 2019