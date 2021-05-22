(2018 – 2023) Global Oilfield Communications Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Oilfield Communications Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.72% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Oilfield Communications market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Oilfield Communications market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Oilfield Communications Market are –

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Siemens AG

Speedcast International Limited

ABB Ltd

Commscope

Inc.

Inmarsat PLC

Tait Communications

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Ceragon Networks Ltd

Rad Data Communications

Inc.

Rignet

Inc.

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Airspan Networks

Inc.

Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886355

The global oilfield communications market was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The market is segmented by solution into M2M communication, asset performance communication, unified communication, VoIP, video conferencing, pipeline scada, fleet management communication, oilfield to control center data communication, and Wi-Fi hotspot type of solutions. The market is also segmented by communication network, field site, and region.

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services is the Major Driver for the Market

With growing adoption of cloud-based services, oil companies are compelled to use oil field communication. This keeps their offshore sites connected with the inshore site about production stats, which helps in better supply chain management. The smooth flow of materials is very important for oil companies as their profitability is highly dependent upon the turnover and downtime needs to be avoided.

Microwave Communication Network is expected to Grow Fastest in the Forecast Period

Microwave transmission equipment can be used for various communication applications such as cellular, radio telecommunication, broadband, satellite, radar, and navigation. The reducing profit margins from mobile networks have induced mobile network operators (MNOs) to focus more on generating their revenue from data rather than voice to increase their profitability. There is an increasing demand for data, and this will compel MNOs to upgrade their infrastructure. Upgrading the transport network includes cost of equipment and services and requires at least 30% of the overall project cost. This high cost is mainly due to the high price of equipment for the optical transport-based network. Whereas, deploying a microwave network costs less than the deployment of the fiber network. Microwave deployment allows fast go-to-market reach and has a much lesser footprint than the fiber network.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Oilfield Communications Market During the Forecast Period

North America is the pioneer in this market and is expected to grow at a highest rate as it is the largest oil and gas producer, with companies seeking advanced digital communication solutions for their onshore and offshore field operations. Many oil producing companies are headquartered in the United States. Most of the companies pilot new services in the country before global launches and deployment. Fast adoption of new technology in this country and growing focus on global communication is pushing the market forward.

Have any Query Related Oilfield Communications market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886355

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Oilfield Communications product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Oilfield Communications region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Oilfield Communications growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Oilfield Communications market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Oilfield Communications market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Oilfield Communications market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Oilfield Communications suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Oilfield Communications product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Oilfield Communications market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Oilfield Communications market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Oilfield Communications Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Oilfield Communications market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Oilfield Communications market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Oilfield Communications Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886355

Oilfield Communications Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Oilfield Communications market, scope of report and include research phases

Oilfield Communications market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Oilfield Communications market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Oilfield Communications Market, Oilfield Communications Europe Market, Oilfield Communications APAC Market, Oilfield Communications Market By Application, Oilfield Communications Market By Rising Trends, Oilfield Communications Market Development, Oilfield Communications Market Forecast, Oilfield Communications Market Future, Oilfield Communications Market Growth, Oilfield Communications Market In Key Countries, Oilfield Communications Market Latest Report, Oilfield Communications Market Swot Analysis, Oilfield Communications Market Top Manufacturers, Oilfield Communications Sales Market, Oilfield Communications United States Market, Oilfield Communications Market share, Oilfield Communications Market Size, Oilfield Communications market Trends, Oilfield Communications Market 2018, Oilfield Communications market 2019