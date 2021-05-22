(2018 – 2023) Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Portable Ultrasound Devices market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Portable Ultrasound Devices market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market are –

Fujifilm Sonosite Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Fukuda Denshi

Shenzhen Mindray

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Medical

Siemens Healthcare

The portable ultrasound devices market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Rising Applications for Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

The introduction of the portable ultrasound devices has a variety of applications in many fields, like emergency medicine, radiology, critical care medicine and musculoskeletal. Since they are entirely new fields, they saw a huge growth and were known as emerging areas of the applications. The conventional areas of applications still have an account for 79% of the overall ultrasound diagnostic imaging devices market. The new emerging applications has reached a market share of 21% in 2015 and is expected to show a tremendous growth in the future, which will help in driving the market for Portable Ultrasound Devices.

The other factors, which are also driving the market, includes increasing advancements in the technology and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

High Costs of the Portable Ultrasound Systems

The cost of acquiring the portable ultrasound systems is high, considering the fact that a single device is not sufficient per hospital. A hand-held ultrasound system can cost anywhere between USD 8,000-20,000, while the price of portable bedside and hand-carried systems ranges between USD 20,000-50,000. Companies, like Philips Healthcare, are coming up with the innovative pricing solutions for high-cost issues. However, the cost of these portable ultrasound devices is not expected to come down in the near future. Therefore, this high cost is preventing the mass adoption of these devices and is restraining the growth of this market.

The other factors include lack of dedicated training programs by companies and growth of market dependent on ambulatory/remote patient care infrastructure in a country.

Europe Dominates the Market

Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the market, which is attributed to increasing incidence rates of the chronic disorders and rising demand for the advanced ultrasound systems, and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in Europe. Germany was the largest market in Europe in 2015, and the market is expected to grow in the coming future. Asia-Pacific also has seen significant growth over the forecast period, due to an increase in the awareness about the ultrasound procedures and rise in the healthcare expenditure. These factors are driving the growth of the portable ultrasound devices market.

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Portable Ultrasound Devices product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Portable Ultrasound Devices region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Portable Ultrasound Devices growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Portable Ultrasound Devices market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Portable Ultrasound Devices market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Portable Ultrasound Devices market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Portable Ultrasound Devices suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Portable Ultrasound Devices product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Portable Ultrasound Devices market and how prosperous they are?

Order a Copy Of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Report

