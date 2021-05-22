(2018 – 2023) Global Printed Sensor Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Printed Sensor Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 6.56% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Printed Sensor market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Printed Sensor market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Printed Sensor Market are –

FlexEnable Limited

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Canatu Oy

Butler Technologies

ISORG PragmatIC

KWJ Engineering

Peratech Holdco Limited

Pressure Profile Systems

T+Ink Inc.

Tekscan Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

GSI Technologies

The global Printed sensor market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.56% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. The report profiles the players of Printed sensors market for various industries.

The printed sensors technology costs less and can be manufactured on a large scale, providing high economies of scale to manufacturers. High demand from smart packaging is another factor driving the growth of the market. Smart packaging helps easier tracking and reduced packaging costs. The medical industry is a major contributor to the growth of the printed sensors market due to increasing research and development for quicker diagnostics and identification of procedures. Growing demand for electric vehicles in the automotive market has accelerated the printed sensors market developments. The reason for this is the high integration of printed sensors for monitoring and improving the performance of electric vehicles.

Low Cost, Mass Manufacturable Sensors, and Large Area Manufacturability driving growth

The fully-printable sensors are a low-cost alternative to the silicon sensors. This is due to the increasing application areas for the flexible, stretchable, mass manufacturable, and versatile printed sensors. Unlike the silicon sensors, these sensors can be easily disposed of. The medical industry is one of the end users that benefits from this versatility of the printed sensors. Biosensors, a type of printed sensors, are allowing the medical industry to grow.

Another industry to benefit from the increasing growth in the printed sensors market is the smartphones industry. The ever-increasing demand for smartphones is expected to drive the growth in the printed electronics market due to its architecture and thin structure. The smartphones are one of the most widely changing popular consumer electronics product. The increasing features set and reducing sizes of these devices has created a demand for thin, flexible, and highly-durable sensors.

Europe is the Largest Contributor in the Printed Sensor Market

Europe is the largest market for printed electronic sensors owing to increasing demand for printed technology in the medical industry. Also, the growing development towards human-machine interface, nano-dimension materials, and point-of-care devices through printed electronics is on a rise in Europe, more than any other region. Electric vehicles are seen as a big market for printed electronic sensors because of the need for monitoring of the car’s performance and energy consumption. The requirements for printed sensors in Electric Vehicles are expected to further increase with the rise in technologically-advanced and autonomous or self-drive cars. Europe has the largest market for electric vehicles and this is a driving factor for printed sensors.

Government is involved in promoting and helping commercialize the printed sensor technology. European electronic manufacturers are in part funded by regional and national institutions and the European Union for carrying out research projects. An example of the EU-funded project is FlexSMELL, which focused on designing olfaction systems for smart packaging for the logistics of perishable goods.

