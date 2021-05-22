(2018 – 2023) Global Pulse Flour Market Share, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Pulse Flour Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Pulse Flour market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Pulse Flour market, during the forecast period.

The global pulse flour market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2023, and estimated to reach a value of USD 17.56 billion by 2023. The demand for pulse flour is increasing in the bakery industry, as consumers have become health conscious and demand for bakery products that are made of healthy ingredients.

Market Dynamics

The global pulse flour market is growing, due to the consumer demand for protein rich, nutritious, and gluten-free products. Most of the food & beverage manufacturers demand pulse flour as pulse flour is used in various food & beverage applications. A large number of studies have showed that pulse flours have a large number of health as well as functional benefits when compared to other gluten free flours. The health benefits include reduction of cholesterol levels, helps in controlling diabetics and improves immune function. Functional benefits include high binding tendency. These benefits have increased the popularity for pulse flour in the resent times.

Chickpea Segment is Likely to Hold the Dominant Market Share in the Global Pulse Flour Market

The chickpea segment dominated the market in 2017, followed by bean, lentil, and pea segments. The presence of nutritional elements, like iron, potassium, magnesium, and selenium, coupled with health benefits such as lowering the cholesterol and improving heart health, controlling diabetic’s levels, preventing Colorectal Cancer among others, is expected to increase the market share of chickpea during the forecast period. By application, the pulse flour market has been bifurcated into bakery, beverages, extruded snacks, and others. The bakery segment is expected to hold the dominant market share during the forecast period, due to increase in the consumer demand for healthy ingredients in bakery products.

Regional analysis

North America is expected to hold the dominant market share during the forecast period due to the growing number of health conscious consumers preferring pulse flour over other types. The pulse flour market is expected to grow at an accelerated rate in Asia-Pacific, due to increase in the usage of pulse flour in the food & beverage industry over the forecast period due to the increasing number of gluten free market.

MAJOR PLAYERS: ADM, AGSPRING (FIREBIRD ARTISAN MILLS), AGT FOOD & INGREDIENTS, BEST COOKING PULSES INC., CANMAR GRAIN PRODUCTS, DIEFENBAKER SEED PROCESSORS, GANESH GRAINS LTD, GLOBAL AGRA COMMODITIES, INGREDION INCORPORATED, MEENAKSHI FOODS and PARAKH AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD, amongst others.

Key developments

• July 2016: Ingredion has teamed up with AGT Foods to develop four new additions to its range of protein-rich pulse proteins and flours, including new lines of faba bean protein concentrate, pea protein concentrate, pea flour, and lentil flour.

