(2018 – 2023) Global Rare Earth Elements Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Rare Earth Elements Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of XX% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Rare Earth Elements market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Rare Earth Elements market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Rare Earth Elements Market are –

Alkane Resources Ltd.

Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd.

Arafura Resources Limited

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

China Minmetals Corporation

China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co.

Ltd.

Caeneus Minerals Ltd

Eutectix

Galaxy Resources Ltd.

Ganzhou Rare Earth Group.Co.

Ltd.

Iluka Resources Ltd.

Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (group) Hi-tech Co.

Ltd

International Ferro Metals Limited

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Medallion Resources

Northern Minerals Limited

Orbite Technologies Inc.

Peak Resources Limited

Quest Rare Minerals Ltd

Rare Element Resources

Rising Nonferrous Metals Share Co.

Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Stans Energy Corp.

Tantalus Rare Earths AG

Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Xiamen Tungsten Co.

Ltd

The global rare earth elements market is expected register significant growth during the forecast period, mainly driven by the high demand from emerging economies. Owing to their various properties, rare earth metals find applications in a wide range of industries. Rare earth permanent magnets are expected to record the highest growth, over the next 5 to 10 years.

High Demand from Emerging Economies Drives the Market

Owing to their properties, such as electronic, optical, and magnetic characteristics, rare earth metals find applications in a wide range of industries. These applications range from permanent magnets, metal alloys, phosphors, catalysts, and polishing, to glass additives. The growing end-user industries in developing Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, Malaysia, and South Korea, are expected to accelerate the demand for the rare earth elements market, over the forecast period. China was both the largest consumer and producer of rare earth elements, in 2017.

Cerium Dominating the Market

Cerium is used to manufacture catalytic converters. It helps to convert pollutants in the engine exhaust system into non-toxic compounds. Rechargeable batteries made from neodymium, lanthanum, and cerium (combined with manganese, nickel, cobalt, and/or aluminum) are used in car batteries in hybrid electric vehicles, electronic devices, and power tools. Cerium is also used to manufacture catalytic converters, which convert pollutants in engine exhaust system into non-toxic compounds.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

By geography, due to the ready availability, especially in countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia, Asia-Pacific is the largest segment in the global rare earth metals market. The considerable presence of rare earth metals, in industries, such as consumer electronics and hybrid electric vehicles, especially in Japan and China, has led to a tremendous demand from this region. Presently, permanent magnet garners the highest demand for rare earth metals in this region, whereas the demand for phosphors is expected to record robust growth.

Major Players: China Minmetals Corporation, Eutectix, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Xiamen Tungsten Co. Ltd, and Alkane Resources Ltd, amongst others.

