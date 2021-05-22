(2018 – 2023) Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Rigid Bulk Packaging market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Rigid Bulk Packaging market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Rigid Bulk Packaging Market are –

Mondi PLC

Greif Inc.

Nefab AB

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Sonoco Products Company

Bemis Company Inc.

The Cary Company

Taihua Group

Hoover Container Solutions

Cleveland Steel Container

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886455

rigid bulk packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the market covers only the rigid packaging forms for bulk materials across the food, beverage, industrial, chemicals, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Trends driving the Rigid Bulk Packaging Market

Over the last few decades, global bulk packaging has received very scant attention compared to consumer packaging. However, recently, governments and organizations across the world have come to realize the importance of safe and sustainable industrial packaging. The growing trend of sustainability buoyed by legislations across various countries has driven the demand for recycling and reusability in industrial packaging. Some of the major drivers contributing to the growth of this market include the emergence of sustainable and recycling packaging materials, steady growth in construction activity and increased demand for food and packaging transport materials across the globe. Further, the greater need to improve logistics costs, bill of materials, and enhance overall efficiency across the supply chain, is expected to drive investments in innovation among the industrial packaging manufacturers over the forecast period. These factors have been buoyed by companies and governments focused on claiming the necessary measures to reduce packaging wastage. These trends are expected to drive the rigid bulk packaging market during the forecast period.

Robust Trade Relations to Drive the Market in United States

The rigid bulk packaging market in the United States is bolstered by the presence of major market players and strong manufacturing industries, such as chemicals, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and automotive. The country is also the third largest exporter, after China and the European Union, as well as the second largest importer of goods in the world. These good mainly constitute of industrial machinery, medical equipment, petroleum products, and automotive parts and supplies. According to the World Bank, the exports of goods in 2014 accounted for 13.5% of the GDP and reduced to 12.56% in 2015. Though there is a dip in this export growth, the country’s focus on strengthening their trade relations during the forecast period are expected to aid the market growth. The country is known to be the largest producer of nuclear energy accounting for almost 33% of the world’s nuclear power and is focused to continue to sustain its position. This trend has been buoyed by construction of two new reactors with a gross electrical capacity of 2,500 MW. Further, US shale gas production additions accounted for 10 million metric ton (MMT) increase in bulk liquid chemicals in 2016, which have been driven by the continued low natural gas prices in the U.S., which resulted in a significant expansion of methane-based projects. Also, the aim to replace imports from South America, the Black Sea, and the Middle East has driven domestic fertilizer production in the country. All the said factors are expected to strengthen the rigid bulk packaging market in the country.

Industrial Bulk Containers to Witness Fastest Growth

IBC’s are mainly used for the storage and handling of materials in the oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical sectors. These containers are available in three forms these include flexible, rigid and foldable IBC’s. Further, IBCs ensure product safety and cost effective packaging solutions, as well as helps in down gauging the overall packaging cost owing to its features, like multiple usage, large storage capacity, usability with different industrial products. The need for corrosion resistant and a suitable container for the storage and handling of both hazardous and non-hazardous liquid applications has driven the usage of intermediate bulk containers in the chemicals, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and oil and lubricants sectors. The IBC market has witnessed a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the ease in transportation and storage employing these solutions, coupled with the increased import and export of chemicals and oil & gas across various regions. Further, the increased demand for reusability and sustainable packaging has driven the adoption of returnable bulk containers, particularly for exports.

Have any Query Related Rigid Bulk Packaging market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886455

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Rigid Bulk Packaging product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Rigid Bulk Packaging region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Rigid Bulk Packaging growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Rigid Bulk Packaging market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Rigid Bulk Packaging market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Rigid Bulk Packaging market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Rigid Bulk Packaging suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Rigid Bulk Packaging product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Rigid Bulk Packaging market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Rigid Bulk Packaging market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Rigid Bulk Packaging market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Rigid Bulk Packaging market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886455

Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Rigid Bulk Packaging market, scope of report and include research phases

Rigid Bulk Packaging market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Rigid Bulk Packaging market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market, Rigid Bulk Packaging Europe Market, Rigid Bulk Packaging APAC Market, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market By Application, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market By Rising Trends, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Development, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Forecast, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Future, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Growth, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market In Key Countries, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Latest Report, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Swot Analysis, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Top Manufacturers, Rigid Bulk Packaging Sales Market, Rigid Bulk Packaging United States Market, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market share, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market Size, Rigid Bulk Packaging market Trends, Rigid Bulk Packaging Market 2018, Rigid Bulk Packaging market 2019