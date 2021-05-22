(2018 – 2023) Global Solid State Drive Market Growth, CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Solid State Drive Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 15.1% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Solid State Drive market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Solid State Drive market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Solid State Drive Market are –

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

LITE-ON Technology Corporation

Micron Technology

Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co.

Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba Memory America

Inc.

Western Digital Corporation

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887068

The Solid State Drive Market was valued at USD 26.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), to reach USD 60.7 billion by 2023. Solid State Drive have applications in commercial and industrial data centers. Also, these drives are used in PCs, tablets, notebooks, and mobile phones. The scope of our study is geographically limited to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Enterprise applications demand high-performance storage, high throughput, power efficiency, and high dependability, and SSDs (solid state devices) meet all these requirements. Small scale SSD’s are being adopted in laptops, personal computers, and to some extent in tablets, mobile phones. SSDs are also a viable option for data centers as they offer high speed, hierarchical storage and mass volume owing to their non-volatile memory technology as they also provide high-speed bus interface enabling high data-transfer speed in enterprise systems. A growing adoption of high-end cloud computing and penetration of SSDs in data centers is expected to drive the solid state drive market. However, the cost of these drives compared to HDDs can act as a challenge for the market.

Rising Demand from Enterprise Segment to Augment the Market Growth

The growth in data generated by enterprise coupled with the growing adoption of cloud technology is expected to drive the market. It is projected that by 2022, more than 72% of the global organizations will migrate to cloud from on-premise data centers, cementing the rise of cloud storage. In addition, cloud acts as a catalyst for IT transformation, providing the flexibility to combine the cloud and existing on-premise infrastructure in the ratio best suited for the workload, driving the demand for SSDs in cloud computing. Also, increasing digitization globally is expected to contribute value to different end-user industries such as BFSI, IT services which is rising need for mega data centers worldwide.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

The market in the region is driven by growing adoption of cloud computing in the enterprises and the growth in the data generated and data centres in the region. The region is poised to witness the fastest growth rate owing to developments in India and China. Over the last two years, the public cloud services market in India has seen phenomenal growth, reaching USD 1.8 billion in 2017, and this figure is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2020. The growing demand for high-density, redundant facilities throughout China is precipitating a shift in the design and development of the country’s data centers. China has 50 internet users per 100 population indicating scope for lot of development and the connectivity ecosystem is made up of 73 colocation data centres, 52 cloud service providers.

Have any Query Related Solid State Drive market? Feel free to Ask our Industry Experts @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887068

Key Answers Catch in Analysis are:

– Which geographical region would have more demand for Solid State Drive product/services?

– What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Solid State Drive region-wise market?

– Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR & annual Solid State Drive growth?

– What is the ongoing & estimated Solid State Drive market size in the upcoming years?

– What is the Solid State Drive market possibility for long-term investment?

– What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Solid State Drive market new players?

– What are the risk and challenges involved in Solid State Drive suppliers?

– What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Solid State Drive product in coming years?

– What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Solid State Drive market?

– What are the latest trends in the regional Solid State Drive market and how prosperous they are?

Reasons to Purchase Solid State Drive Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Solid State Drive market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Solid State Drive market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Order a Copy Of Solid State Drive Market Report – https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887068

Solid State Drive Market Report TOC Includes:

Overview of Solid State Drive market, scope of report and include research phases

Solid State Drive market insight based on industry analysis and forecast analysis

Covers market drivers, restraints and opportunity faced by market

Market segmentation and analysis by product types and applications

Regional market analysis based on market size, growth rate and forecast year

Competitive analysis based on mergers and joint ventures

Share recent development and strategies of current Solid State Drive market

“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

Contact: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]

https://www.360marketupdates.com

Tags: Google News, Solid State Drive Market, Solid State Drive Europe Market, Solid State Drive APAC Market, Solid State Drive Market By Application, Solid State Drive Market By Rising Trends, Solid State Drive Market Development, Solid State Drive Market Forecast, Solid State Drive Market Future, Solid State Drive Market Growth, Solid State Drive Market In Key Countries, Solid State Drive Market Latest Report, Solid State Drive Market Swot Analysis, Solid State Drive Market Top Manufacturers, Solid State Drive Sales Market, Solid State Drive United States Market, Solid State Drive Market share, Solid State Drive Market Size, Solid State Drive market Trends, Solid State Drive Market 2018, Solid State Drive market 2019