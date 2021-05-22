(2018 – 2023) Global Sortation Systems Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Sortation Systems Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.51% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Sortation Systems market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Sortation Systems market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Sortation Systems Market are –

Itoh Denki Usa

Inc.

Interroll Holding Gmbh

Dematic Corp.

Daifuku Co.

Ltd.

Viastore Systems Inc.

Bastian Solution

Murata Machinery

Ltd.

Intelligrated Inc.

Fives Group

Vanderlande Industries B.V

Beumer Group Gmbh

The global sortation systems market was valued at USD 4576.29 million in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 5988.35 million by the end of 2023, at a CAGR of 4.51% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Although there are multiple basic functions in every distribution system that has undergone improvements due to technical advances, sortation systems are the most efficient of all. In a high-volume distribution environment, speed of package flow moving through the system, as determined by the sortation equipment, is usually focused upon as the criteria for production. In general, the speed at which the sortation equipment is running, needs to be increased in order to increase throughput.

Need for Reduction in Inventory and Handling Processes is Expected to Drive the Market

Smart IT systems have prompted an expansion in responsiveness and allowed retail distribution centers to significantly reduce inventory by receiving and dispatching goods just-in-time. Some retailers are expected to handle about 90% of their goods in this way. Manufacturers of many fast moving consumer goods are opting for sortation systems to handle cartonized products as they come off the production line to reduce handling steps. Sortation systems help in reducing cost per case with faster delivery, reducing the inventory in distribution centers.

Retail Segment to Lead the Global Sortation System Market

The retail businesses have changed their traditional production and distribution systems with final customers ordering in different amounts and through different channels, like e-Commerce. E-commerce has diversified the selling model, and customers are preferring to buy virtually due to the transaction conveniences. Owing to all these trends, companies have begun to adapt sortation systems in their distribution centers (DCs) to satisfy both in-store and virtual consumers in a timely and correct manner. Cross-docking and flow-through handling processes are adopted as well with the use of sortation systems to distribute cases to stores when they arrive at a DC.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Global Sortation System Market

Irrespective of a couple of external and domestic risks that could impact the positive outlook, the economy of Asia-Pacific is set to grow with the aid of stronger growth in advanced economies, a moderate recovery in commodity prices, and a recovery in the global trade growth. Online retailers in developing countries, such as China, India, etc., are embracing innovative sortation technologies, offered by leading intralogistics service providers, to achieve unprecedented capacity and energy efficiency

Major Players: ITOH DENKI USA, INC., INTERROLL HOLDING GMBH, DEMATIC CORP., DAIFUKU CO., LTD., VIASTORE SYSTEMS INC., BASTIAN SOLUTION, MURATA MACHINERY, LTD., INTELLIGRATED INC., FIVES GROUP, VANDERLANDE INDUSTRIES B.V, BEUMER GROUP GMBH, amongst others.

